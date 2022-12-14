ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Albany, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Albany.

The Dallas High School basketball team will have a game with West Albany High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Dallas High School
West Albany High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Crescent Valley High School basketball team will have a game with South Albany High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Crescent Valley High School
South Albany High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career

Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
LEBANON, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath High cancels Tuesday classes because of sewer system issue

Philomath High School and Philomath Academy classrooms will be shut down on Tuesday because of a sewer system problem, Superintendent of Schools Susan Halliday announced on Monday. “Today, they were starting to notice some things in the forestry facility — and that’s the lowest base of anything,” Halliday said. “And...
PHILOMATH, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Football Transfer Portal Update

The transfer portal expanded this year to a 45-day window starting December 5th, and another 15-day window that begins May 1st. When the one-year wait period for transfers ended in 2018, we saw a significant rise in the numbers of players that have entered the portal and the numbers keep rising every year. This year is no exception and another record number of players will have entered this transfer portal before the window closes.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon schools move ahead with addition, 6th-grader migration

Lebanon’s second most populated school is getting more students, and more room for students after the district closed bidding Friday, Dec. 8 on a $5.1-million expansion at Seven Oak. Seven Oak Middle School anticipates that the number of people living in or near the city will continue to swell,...
LEBANON, OR
klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
DEPOE BAY, OR
beachconnection.net

Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do

(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department. In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida

Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Blinky Lights Christmas display brightens Philomath neighborhood

The festive “Blinky Lights” Christmas display is available for viewing in Philomath, organizer Steve King announced. Located at 597 Neabeack Hill Drive, the Christmas evening light and music show begins each evening at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The display will remain in place until New Year’s Day.
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

New Eugene YMCA in the works

EUGENE, Ore. -- Six months after construction started, walls at the new YMCA location are going up for a facility that Y officials say will better serve the needs of the community. December marks six months since construction of the new YMCA at 24th Street and Hilyard Street started back...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
NEWPORT, OR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy