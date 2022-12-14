ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA

On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The Irvine Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide at UCI

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) responded to assist the University of California, Irvine Police Department (UCIPD) with a death investigation. Today at approximately 3:52 p.m., UCIPD responded to 214 Pereira Drive (Social Science Plaza B) after receiving 9-1-1 calls about subjects on the ground outside a multi-story building. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman deceased. Detectives discovered evidence suggesting this incident is a murder-suicide. Preliminary investigation determined the decedents may be related. The names of the involved parties are not being released pending notification of next of kin.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

O.C. transient gets life in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing four women

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole today after pleading guilty to the special circumstances murders of four young women after kidnapping and raping them while on GPS monitoring. His co-defendant, who is also a convicted pedophile on GPS monitoring during the murders, was sentenced to death in 2017.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Stuff OCTA buses with toys for kids in need on Dec. 16

ORANGE – Those looking to spread some holiday cheer this year can help fill OCTA buses with toys for local children in need at the annual Orange County Stuff-a-Bus event from 4 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Costa Mesa residents sought to Serve On City Commissions

The Costa Mesa City Council is currently seeking residents to serve on the following City Commissions:. Parks and Community Services Commission: This Commission meets monthly, and advises and makes recommendations to the City Council on matters pertinent to public parks, recreation programs, equipment, facilities and improvements in operation and administration for the benefit of the residents of the City.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

OCTA: Emergency Railroad Stabilization Project Progressing on Schedule

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove now accepting applications for city commissions

The City of Garden Grove is now accepting applications for candidates to serve as non-compensated commissioners. Applicants must be Garden Grove residents and registered voters, be able to serve a two-year term of office, and be available to attend regularly scheduled meetings. Commissioners serve as advisors to the Garden Grove City Council, providing recommendations that become part of the City’s decision-making process.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers take office

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers took the oath of office on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Santa Ana City Hall. Mayor Valerie Amezcua is the first woman elected to the citywide office in Santa Ana’s 153-year history. Newly elected Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez took the oath of office to represent Ward 2, Councilmember Phil Bacerra was sworn in to serve another term for Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza will again represent Ward 6.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim ushers in new mayor, three City Council members

Anaheim administered the oath of office to a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The city’s new mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy