localocnews.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Irvine after trying to hook up with a fictitious minor female
The Irvine Police Department reported on their Facebook page today that they arrested a Santa Ana man, Rogelio Gallardo Ramirez, age 45, at the Irvine Spectrum Center after an independent activist group lured him there on the pretense that he was going to meet with a minor female. The group...
localocnews.com
The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint this Friday
COSTA MESA, Calif. (Dec. 14, 2022) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) will be conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing...
localocnews.com
Catalytic converter thieves from Riverside busted by O.C. Sheriff Deputies
At 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th, an O.C. Sheriff’s Deputy supervisor in Rancho Santa Margarita conducted a vehicle stop in the city. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several tools known to be used to steal catalytic converters. The O.C. Sheriff’s South Directed Enforcement Team (DET) members...
localocnews.com
O.C. speeder convicted after killing a woman while driving at nearly 100 mph
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned of the dangers of speeding was sentenced to 15 years to life for hitting and killing a 33-year-old woman while driving his Camaro nearly 100 mph. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, of Mission Viejo was convicted last month...
localocnews.com
The SAPD is conducting a DUI and Drivers License checkpoint on Dec. 15
The Santa Ana Police Department will be conducting a DUI / Driver’s License checkpoint on Thursday, December 15th, 2022. It will begin at 6:00 PM and is scheduled to conclude at 1:00 AM. The primary purpose of a DUI Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving, not to increase arrests....
localocnews.com
Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA
On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
localocnews.com
A fire was extinguished on S. Main St. in Santa Ana early this morning
OCFA firefighters received multiple calls for a fire in the 3300 block of S. Main Street this morning at 5:53 a.m. E79 arrived to find cypress trees on fire with embers coming down on nearby structures. OCFA fire crews quickly deployed hose lines and were able to knock down the...
localocnews.com
The Irvine Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide at UCI
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) responded to assist the University of California, Irvine Police Department (UCIPD) with a death investigation. Today at approximately 3:52 p.m., UCIPD responded to 214 Pereira Drive (Social Science Plaza B) after receiving 9-1-1 calls about subjects on the ground outside a multi-story building. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman deceased. Detectives discovered evidence suggesting this incident is a murder-suicide. Preliminary investigation determined the decedents may be related. The names of the involved parties are not being released pending notification of next of kin.
localocnews.com
O.C. transient gets life in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing four women
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole today after pleading guilty to the special circumstances murders of four young women after kidnapping and raping them while on GPS monitoring. His co-defendant, who is also a convicted pedophile on GPS monitoring during the murders, was sentenced to death in 2017.
localocnews.com
Stuff OCTA buses with toys for kids in need on Dec. 16
ORANGE – Those looking to spread some holiday cheer this year can help fill OCTA buses with toys for local children in need at the annual Orange County Stuff-a-Bus event from 4 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys...
localocnews.com
Costa Mesa residents sought to Serve On City Commissions
The Costa Mesa City Council is currently seeking residents to serve on the following City Commissions:. Parks and Community Services Commission: This Commission meets monthly, and advises and makes recommendations to the City Council on matters pertinent to public parks, recreation programs, equipment, facilities and improvements in operation and administration for the benefit of the residents of the City.
localocnews.com
Man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons, in Orange
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was convicted today of stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for...
localocnews.com
OCTA: Emergency Railroad Stabilization Project Progressing on Schedule
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Residents: Pick Your Favorite Sculpture in Online Poll for Civic Center Exhibition
The City of Newport Beach Arts Commission is seeking up to ten artworks to display for two years in Civic Center Park for Phase VIII of its ongoing Sculpture Exhibition. The public’s vote will determine 10 Finalists and three Alternates to present to the City Council for approval. This survey is open to Newport Beach residents only.
localocnews.com
Garden Grove now accepting applications for city commissions
The City of Garden Grove is now accepting applications for candidates to serve as non-compensated commissioners. Applicants must be Garden Grove residents and registered voters, be able to serve a two-year term of office, and be available to attend regularly scheduled meetings. Commissioners serve as advisors to the Garden Grove City Council, providing recommendations that become part of the City’s decision-making process.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers take office
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers took the oath of office on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Santa Ana City Hall. Mayor Valerie Amezcua is the first woman elected to the citywide office in Santa Ana’s 153-year history. Newly elected Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez took the oath of office to represent Ward 2, Councilmember Phil Bacerra was sworn in to serve another term for Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza will again represent Ward 6.
localocnews.com
Stick to a “Go Safely” game plan: Celebrate the holiday season responsibly
With a commitment to keeping the community safe, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence. From December 14, 2022, through New Year’s Day, the HBPD will have additional...
localocnews.com
Coast Guard rescues 12 migrants from a disabled vessel near Huntington Beach
The Coast Guard rescued 12 migrants from a disabled cabin cruiser off the coast of Huntington Beach Tuesday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a call at 5 p.m. from Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division reporting a disabled vessel off the coast of Huntington Beach. Coast Guard...
localocnews.com
Anaheim ushers in new mayor, three City Council members
Anaheim administered the oath of office to a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The city’s new mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
localocnews.com
The Priority Center hosts successful Families Helping Families annual holiday gift drive
Huntington Beach, CALIF. – December 15, 2022 – Despite the possibility of rain, it was all sunshine and smiles as The Priority Center successfully distributed hundreds of toys, games, gift cards, clothing, shoes, and other essential items to some of Orange County’s neediest families. The holiday gift...
