El Segundo, CA

El Segundo, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The South Torrance High School basketball team will have a game with Wiseburn Da Vinci on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

South Torrance High School
Wiseburn Da Vinci
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

