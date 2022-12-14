Brentwood, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Brentwood.
The Benicia High School basketball team will have a game with Liberty High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Arroyo High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
