Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Velda Hughes, Hughes Agency owner and CEO, awarded the Order of the Palmetto
Hughes Agency Owner and CEO Velda Hughes was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Gov. Henry McMaster at a TD SYNNEX Share the Magic event on Dec. 15. Hughes was given the award in recognition of her involvement and accomplishments with South Carolina’s business and nonprofit sectors, such as serving as TD SYNNEX Share the Magic fundraising committee chair and helping to launch Clemson University’s Men of Color National Summit.
USDA awards more than $25 million in loans, grants for 4 South Carolina solar projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four rural energy projects in South Carolina will receive just over $25.2 million total in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program. The program helps farmers, agricultural producers, and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy-efficient...
abcnews4.com
South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
thenerve.org
House bill would protect short-term rentals in SC
S.C. municipalities and counties that ban short-term rentals would face the loss of state aid and property taxes under a House bill filed for the second time since last year. Contacted this week by The Nerve, Rep. Lee Hewitt, R-Georgetown, who is the bill’s main sponsor, said his proposal has “got the attention of a lot of local governments that have reached out to me.”
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
Charleston City Paper
How you can help S.C.’s birds
Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel has photographed birds for the past five years to disconnect, slow down and appreciate what nature has to offer. “The Lowcountry is a beautiful place with incredible wildlife — if you know where to look,” Appel told the Charleston City Paper. North America...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $800 tax rebates to be sent in 16 days in South Carolina
South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will only have to wait just over two weeks to receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that recipients receive from this rebate will be based on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are less than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
WRDW-TV
Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Most South Carolina workers may see more money in their paychecks next year. It’s because less state taxes will be withheld from their paychecks because of adjustments made to the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Earlier this year,...
power98fm.com
South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need
A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
WRDW-TV
S.C. agency says new computer will help SNAP clients, employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The system that doles out billions of dollars in food assistance each year to hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians could be in danger of crashing beyond repair if it’s not replaced soon. That’s according to the state’s Department of Social Services, which oversees South...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
FOX Carolina
Texas oyster recall affecting North Carolina, illnesses reported
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that a recall on certain oysters harvested in Texas is affecting consumers in N.C. According to an announcement from the Texas Department of State Health Services, all oysters harvested in the TX1 area of southeastern...
country1037fm.com
Clover South Carolina Schools Opt For Modified Year Round Schedule
Clover South Carolina schools district leaders met this week planning next year’s academic calendar. The new schedule brings summer to an end sooner. However, it also works in longer breaks throughout the year. And, the calendar adds in several early dismissal days for teacher planning. According to a story in heraldonline.com, school will start on August 8 next year. Graduation and the end of school comes on May 30, 2024. The district worked in two “intercession” breaks October 9-13 of 2023 and February 19-23 of 2024. These breaks are in addition to the regular Thanksgiving and winter and spring breaks. The four early dismissal days fall on Fridays and include September 1, November 17, February 9 and April 26.
FOX Carolina
First Alert Weather Forecast: December 13th
A mother is visiting the Upstate today to spread her story of moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after losing her son. SC Congressman Ralph Norman Reportedly Encouraged Martial Law before Biden's Inauguration. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Martial Law was reportedly encouraged by SC Congressman Ralph Norman as seen...
WJCL
VIDEO: Colorful, stinging creatures wash up on South Carolina shore, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A warning was issued Wednesday for anyone headed to a South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese man o’ wars washed up on the beach.
