Stockton, CA

Stockton, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Stockton.

The Christian Brothers High School basketball team will have a game with St. Mary's High School - Stockton on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Christian Brothers High School
St. Mary's High School - Stockton
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

SFGate

Champions For Life | Grant Football Rallies For 3-AA State Title

Grant Football Program Goes From Winless To Limitless After 2008 State Champion Alumni Inspire Bowl Game Greatness In Wild Finish. In North Sacramento, what’s behind you can help you overcome the obstacles ahead. With under 20 seconds left in the CIF Division 3-AA State Championship Bowl Game, and all...
SACRAMENTO, CA
montanasports.com

Former Montana Grizzly Andy Thompson named head football coach at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andy Thompson has been named the 12th head football coach in Sacramento State history, it was announced by Director of Athletics Mark Orr on Wednesday. "I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson said. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet. "
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

At least one person killed in Elk Grove vehicle vs pedestrian collision

(KTXL) — At least one person died early Friday morning in a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Elk Grove, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. At 12:21 a.m., police shared that the accident occurred along Sheldon Road, between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road. Officers conducting the preliminary investigation determined that speed does not appear […]
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
GRANITE BAY, CA
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year.  2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle.  As […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Teen Shot in Los Banos, Airlifted to Modesto Hospital

LOS BANOS – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the shooting of a 16 year old boy Wednesday afternoon. Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street an about 4:44pm Wednesday for the report of a shooting. As they responded they learned that the victim was at a nearby business and had a gunshot wound.
MODESTO, CA
CBS News

Stockton teen arrested in connection with Lodi home invasion robbery

LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery. According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA

The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Shortage of judges forces San Joaquin County to shutter Lodi courthouse

LODI, Calif. — A shortage of judges forced the closure of the Lodi Branch Court, Superior Court of California, County San Joaquin officials announced Thursday. The Lodi Branch Court, located on Elm Street, will close Mar. 1. Half the courthouse already closed in April, which moved small claims lawsuits, traffic cases and Lodi city ordinance matters to the main San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
