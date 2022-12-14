Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for December 17, 2022
The Cypress Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on December 17, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
signalscv.com
Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle
A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
2urbangirls.com
Woman pleads guilty to accidentally running over her friend while drunk driving
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 26-year-old woman who accidentally ran over her friend in Placentia while drunk pleaded guilty Thursday to child abuse and a DUI and was immediately sentenced to five days in jail. Sheri Olga Sedillo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child abuse and endangerment and...
CHP in pursuit of driver suspected of reckless DUI on the NB 5 Freeway
Authorities with the California Highway Patrol have taken over the pursuit of a driver suspected of reckless DUI on the westbound 10 Freeway.
signalscv.com
Man suspected of attempted murder in October arrested
A 23-year-old Lancaster man suspected of attempted murder during an altercation that escalated into gunfire on Halloween morning at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant in Valencia was identified and arrested on Monday, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man Due in Court
A felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man is slated to be arraigned Thursday on a second-degree murder charge. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore, was arrested last month following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto.
orangecountytribune.com
Two DUI checkpoints are set
If you’re drinking, don’t be driving. Garden Grove police will be conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints within city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The location of DUI checkpoints are determined based on data showing incidents...
countynews.tv
Downey: Pursuit Comes To Hectic End With K-9 Bite
12.13.2022 | 8:37 PM | DOWNEY – A pursuit of armed robbery suspects came to a hectic end, Tuesday night. The pursuit of a vehicle associated with a armed robbery traversed freeways and surface streets before coming an end near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Paramount Boulevard when three suspects ditched the vehicle around 8:37 PM.
localocnews.com
LBPD seeking additional victims in commercial robbery series
Between Nov. 16, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple armed robberies throughout the city. They occurred during various times throughout the day and night. During these robberies, a male suspect brandished, simulated, or struck the victim with a firearm. The reported loss in these incidents was cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise.
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, December 5 to December 11, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 5, 2022. Burglary – 1:22...
2urbangirls.com
La Habra woman accused of DUI with child in car
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old convicted drunken driver was charged Monday with assaulting a woman who followed her after a collision and suspected drunken driving with a child in the vehicle in La Habra. Witnesses called police when they saw the property-damage collision about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at...
localocnews.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Irvine after trying to hook up with a fictitious minor female
The Irvine Police Department reported on their Facebook page today that they arrested a Santa Ana man, Rogelio Gallardo Ramirez, age 45, at the Irvine Spectrum Center after an independent activist group lured him there on the pretense that he was going to meet with a minor female. The group...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, December 1 to December 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 1, 2022. Citation...
Chase through LA ends in chaotic search for armed robbery suspect
Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night following a lengthy chase that ended in a chaotic search for the suspects in Downey.
Long Beach Post
Man shot in North Long Beach, transported to hospital by family member, police say
A man was transported to a local hospital by a family member Wednesday evening after being shot in North Long Beach, authorities said. The shooting happened sometime around 6:02 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and Mountain Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Although officers at the scene found bullet casings, no victims turned up.
Man bitten by K-9 during end of chase in Downey had nothing to do with pursuit, witnesses say
A lengthy chase ended in a chaotic search for suspects at a Downey strip mall on Tuesday, but one moment is raising questions.
signalscv.com
Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault
A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
2urbangirls.com
Burglar arrested for shooting teen in Buena Park
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 21-year-old convicted burglar was behind bars Tuesday on charges of shooting a teenage boy in Buena Park. Christopher Angel Perez was charged Monday with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, both felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.
