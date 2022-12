Huntington Beach police are continuing to investigate a disturbing trend of events as several residents report having found sharp arrows on their properties. "We found them in our yard. We found them a day and a half ago," said Joe Sanders. "It's been an ongoing thing around our neighborhood."Sanders is just one of many homeowners who have found the arrows, many equipped with razor blade tips, which are seemingly being fired off at random, landing on people's roofs or in their yards. On Thursday, police and community members met to discuss the issue and search for answers as to who could be...

