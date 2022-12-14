Sunnyvale, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Three lottery players in the South Bay and one on the Peninsula combined to take home $6 million in winnings from Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Thomas Nguyen won a $2 million jackpot playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers he bought at a 7-Eleven store on Kooser...
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Poppy Bank Executive Management came together for the branch’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon. The full-service banking facility is located at 39152 Paseo Padre Parkway. “We are incredibly excited to open a new branch in Fremont as...
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – U.S. 101 southbound in San Jose blocked north of McKee Road due to a fatal traffic collision, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 9 a.m., the two right lanes are still blocked, and they are expected to remain blocked till noon. Around 5:15 a.m., a Chevrolet Silverado hit a […]
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit is reporting a “major delay” between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations, the agency stated in a service advisory. The delay is on the Antioch line in both the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) directions, and is due to “an equipment problem on the track.” […]
The city of San Jose is poised to add 32,000 new homes in the northern part of town over the next several years. A plan that had been originally approved in 2005, which was stalled by legal battles, is apparently moving forward once again, according to a recent news release. Santa Clara County had sued San Jose over traffic concerns that the massive development project might create, but now, all sides are apparently on the same page.
A power outage in Berkeley affected 5,066 PG&E customers Wednesday evening, according to PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi. The outage began at 9:59 p.m., but power was restored at 10:58 p.m. 335 of the affected customers reside in Oakland; the remaining customers were located in Berkeley, Guidi said. Guidi noted that...
There was a superhero-sized sighting in the East Bay. Oakland native Zendaya is home for the holidays with boyfriend, and "Spider-Man" co-star Tom Holland, and they paid a visit to Zendaya’s old school, the Oakland School for the Arts. Full story in video player above.
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
It was a day of giggles an firsts for 3-year-old Stevie Papke and her sister Morgan. They've never experienced snow until now. Mount Hamilton is covered in snow after days of pouring rain, and makes for a great winter playground for Bay Area residents. Stevie made her first snow angel...
A second grand jury report issued by the current Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury is being called into question, this time by cities and local governments across Santa Clara County. During its Dec. 6 meeting, the Sunnyvale City Council approved a letter in response to the Civil Grand Jury...
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.
