Rhode Island State

DOE v. McKee: ACLU Files Suit to Allow Encampment to Continue — Battle Over Homeless Policy Elevates

By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
iheart.com

Judge Gives Go Ahead To RI Magazine Gun Law

A federal judge is upholding the state of Rhode Island's ban on high-capacity gun magazines. A package of gun control legislation signed by Governor Dan McKee earlier this year included a ban on magazines with over ten rounds. It was challenged by several Rhode Island gun owners and a gun...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Valley Breeze

Yorke: Baffling decision by judge

Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise made a baffling interim decision last week. A petition for a stay against the state arrived at his courtroom last Thursday evening, filed by a pro bono lawyer on behalf of an unnamed homeless person living in a tent at the Statehouse complaining that Gov. Dan McKee failed to make good on his “promise” to shelter anyone who needed it by this past Thanksgiving, thus creating a “right” to encampment there. A secondary argument, made to the press following the proceeding, had to do with something like the “people’s right to protest and dwell on the people’s property.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

UPDATED: Homeless in RI: Children, go where I send you…

“Children, go where I send thee” is a traditional African-American spiritual song, known this time of year as a Christmas carol. The temperature in Providence is 25 degrees. It feels like 11. Are there homeless children living on the streets? Rhode Island doesn’t really know. Officially. However, the recent...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Tipped workers and those making minimum wage in Massachusetts to see bump in pay; Sunday pay to change

Those making minimum wage in Massachusetts are about to see a bump in pay. In June of 2018, Governor Baker signed H.4640, an Act relative to minimum wage, paid family medical leave and the sales tax holiday, also known as the “Grand Bargain.” The legislation created a permanent sales tax holiday, increase in the minimum wage over five years and created a new paid family and medical leave program in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nycfoodpolicy.org

Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law

Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Boston

The current rental voucher system is leaving out about 335,000 households. Could universal vouchers address that?

A new report calls for $3.2 billion investment for "universal" rental aid in Mass. Rental assistance measures have been shown to alleviate poverty, reduce homelessness, and bring better health outcomes, as well as transform people’s lives. But, a new report shows that in Massachusetts the help available doesn’t get close to the amount residents need — with roughly 335,000 households in eligible income brackets left to fend for themselves.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

How Can the State Takeover of Providence Schools Succeed? Gary Sasse

The continuing food fight between the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and Providence’s teachers is an impediment to improving the Capitol City’s public schools. This adversarial relationship represents contempt for both Providence students and their families. There is little hope that things will get better without both engaging a new state-local leadership team, and building an organizational infrastructure that follows the architect’s axiom that “form follows function.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

“Operation River Fork” Defendant Pleads Guilty - Feds Seized Cocaine and Cash From RI House

Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WOONSOCKET, RI

