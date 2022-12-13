DOE v. McKee: ACLU Files Suit to Allow Encampment to Continue — Battle Over Homeless Policy Elevates

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Judge Gives Go Ahead To RI Magazine Gun Law
A federal judge is upholding the state of Rhode Island's ban on high-capacity gun magazines. A package of gun control legislation signed by Governor Dan McKee earlier this year included a ban on magazines with over ten rounds. It was challenged by several Rhode Island gun owners and a gun...
RI attorney general declines to defend Gov. McKee in homeless evictions lawsuit
The attorney general said his office wasn't consulted ahead of the evictions going out last week.
AG: McKee can keep political dossiers secret despite violation of public records law
The governor requested political dossiers were put together last year, examining three finalists for lieutenant governor.
Valley Breeze
Yorke: Baffling decision by judge
Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise made a baffling interim decision last week. A petition for a stay against the state arrived at his courtroom last Thursday evening, filed by a pro bono lawyer on behalf of an unnamed homeless person living in a tent at the Statehouse complaining that Gov. Dan McKee failed to make good on his “promise” to shelter anyone who needed it by this past Thanksgiving, thus creating a “right” to encampment there. A secondary argument, made to the press following the proceeding, had to do with something like the “people’s right to protest and dwell on the people’s property.”
Judge: RI high-capacity magazine ban is constitutional
The chief judge for the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island rejected a challenge to the state's high-capacity magazine ban, arguing that it is both reasonable and measured.
ABC6.com
Former superintendent of 6/10 connector project pleads guilty to federal charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The former superintendent of the 6/10 Interchange Construction Project pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding a federally funded highway project. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Dennis Ferreira , a former employee of Massachusetts construction company Barletta Heavy Division Inc., admitted to making multiple...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
Uprise RI
Governor McKee claims those opposed to State House eviction want to keep people homeless
After Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee helped cut the ribbon on Venterra Group’s U.S. office’s Providence offices he took a moment to answer questions from the press about his efforts to evict a homeless protest from the State House plaza. Governor McKee: We continued to work with them...
rinewstoday.com
UPDATED: Homeless in RI: Children, go where I send you…
“Children, go where I send thee” is a traditional African-American spiritual song, known this time of year as a Christmas carol. The temperature in Providence is 25 degrees. It feels like 11. Are there homeless children living on the streets? Rhode Island doesn’t really know. Officially. However, the recent...
McKee activates RI National Guard to help run Cranston Street Armory shelter
The 24-hour warming station will open Friday.
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders with high-capacity magazines face Sunday deadline
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islander gun owners have until Sunday to turn in large capacity magazines or modify them. "That's a 30 rounder and that's the most common standard capacity for the AR-15," said David DeLoia, co-owner of Heritage Gun and Coin in West Warwick. In June, Gov....
fallriverreporter.com
Tipped workers and those making minimum wage in Massachusetts to see bump in pay; Sunday pay to change
Those making minimum wage in Massachusetts are about to see a bump in pay. In June of 2018, Governor Baker signed H.4640, an Act relative to minimum wage, paid family medical leave and the sales tax holiday, also known as the “Grand Bargain.” The legislation created a permanent sales tax holiday, increase in the minimum wage over five years and created a new paid family and medical leave program in Massachusetts.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: “How to Create a Crisis” - Rhode Island Education Leaders Have Written the Book
Northeastern University's graduate school has a guide to how to manage a crisis communications situation. Well, Rhode Island education leaders -- the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and the leadership of the Providence Public School District -- have written a new book, "How to Create a Crisis." The Northeastern guide,...
nycfoodpolicy.org
Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law
Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
The current rental voucher system is leaving out about 335,000 households. Could universal vouchers address that?
A new report calls for $3.2 billion investment for "universal" rental aid in Mass. Rental assistance measures have been shown to alleviate poverty, reduce homelessness, and bring better health outcomes, as well as transform people’s lives. But, a new report shows that in Massachusetts the help available doesn’t get close to the amount residents need — with roughly 335,000 households in eligible income brackets left to fend for themselves.
GoLocalProv
How Can the State Takeover of Providence Schools Succeed? Gary Sasse
The continuing food fight between the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and Providence’s teachers is an impediment to improving the Capitol City’s public schools. This adversarial relationship represents contempt for both Providence students and their families. There is little hope that things will get better without both engaging a new state-local leadership team, and building an organizational infrastructure that follows the architect’s axiom that “form follows function.”
Study: RI’s illicit drug supply constantly changing
Rhode Island's illicit drug supply remains unpredictable, according to a recently released study.
GoLocalProv
“Operation River Fork” Defendant Pleads Guilty - Feds Seized Cocaine and Cash From RI House
Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Costs more than triple for outside docs to perform RI autopsies
Rhode Island spent more than $1 million on outside contractors to perform autopsies because of a staffing shortage.
