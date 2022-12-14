ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Sequim, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The North Kitsap High School basketball team will have a game with Sequim High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

North Kitsap High School
Sequim High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

Chronicle

Yelm's Jason Ronquillo Named Seahawks Coach of the Year

After Jason Ronquillo led the Yelm Tornados to their first ever state championship victory, the head football coach was met with some high and deserved praise. During the Sunday, Dec. 11 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers, Ronquillo was named the Seahawks Washington State Coach of the Year.
YELM, WA
KING 5

No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools as they turn to remote learning

SEATTLE — Snow days are now a thing of the past for Seattle Public Schools, at least for this school year. The district sent out a memo to parents this week saying snow days will now be remote instruction days. The memo stated that the decision was based off parent and staff requests to not extend the school year into July with makeup days. But some parents say they feel like their children were not considered in this decision.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Investigation found no n-word slurs at football game, some media keep misleading

Lakes head football coach Dave Miller alleged his student-athletes were subject to racial taunts throughout a game against Stanwood High School. He said he personally heard the n-word shouted from across the field, from the Stanwood student section. His assistant coach, Kory Eggenberger, called the taunts “aggressive.” He said the coaching staff reported the slurs to the referees “multiple times, but nothing was done to stop it.” Consequently, he said, his students “were subjected to these taunts for the remainder of the game.”
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
SEATTLE, WA
historylink.org

King County Deputy Sheriff Steve Watson is shot to death during a longshoremen’s strike on July 9, 1934.

On July 9, 1934, 48-year-old Steve S. Watson, a special deputy sheriff for King County, is shot during a street brawl in downtown Seattle, the second fatality in a bitter waterfront fight. Although early news stories report that Watson is unarmed, later accounts indicate he was pulled out of his automobile by a mob and shot with his own revolver. Upon hearing the news of her husband’s death, Wilson’s widow, fearing reprisal, flees her West Seattle home to stay with neighbors. Wilson’s death occurs two months after Seattle and other major West Coast port cities are paralyzed by a longshoremen’s strike that runs from May 9 to July 31, 1934. The West Coast strikers, organized by the International Longshoremen’s Association, demand better wages, fairer hiring practices, and hiring halls run by union representatives. Although some blame communists for Watson’s death, an inquest fails to identify the assailant or assailants.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons

PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
SEQUIM, WA
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Port Townsend, Washington

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Lee Sorensen of their run-in with a herd of Morris Minors in Port Townsend, WA. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
