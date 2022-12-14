ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newsantaana.com

Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
SANTA ANA, CA
signalscv.com

Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle

A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The Irvine Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint on Dec. 16

Irvine, Calif. (December 14, 2022) – The Irvine Police Department (IPD) will conduct a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and Driver’s License checkpoint as part of the Department’s continued commitment to reducing injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers. The checkpoint will be conducted on Friday, December 16, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the area of Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Burglar arrested for shooting teen in Buena Park

FULLERTON, Calif. – A 21-year-old convicted burglar was behind bars Tuesday on charges of shooting a teenage boy in Buena Park. Christopher Angel Perez was charged Monday with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, both felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.
BUENA PARK, CA
localocnews.com

DUI Checkpoint scheduled for December 17, 2022

The Cypress Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on December 17, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
Long Beach Post

Man shot in North Long Beach, transported to hospital by family member, police say

A man was transported to a local hospital by a family member Wednesday evening after being shot in North Long Beach, authorities said. The shooting happened sometime around 6:02 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and Mountain Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Although officers at the scene found bullet casings, no victims turned up.
LONG BEACH, CA
countynews.tv

Downey: Pursuit Comes To Hectic End With K-9 Bite

12.13.2022 | 8:37 PM | DOWNEY – A pursuit of armed robbery suspects came to a hectic end, Tuesday night. The pursuit of a vehicle associated with a armed robbery traversed freeways and surface streets before coming an end near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Paramount Boulevard when three suspects ditched the vehicle around 8:37 PM.
DOWNEY, CA
localocnews.com

DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint

ANAHEIM, Calif. (December 14, 2022) – The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday, December 16, 2022 within the City of Anaheim, starting at 6:00 P.M. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose...
ANAHEIM, CA
signalscv.com

Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault

A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

La Habra woman accused of DUI with child in car

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old convicted drunken driver was charged Monday with assaulting a woman who followed her after a collision and suspected drunken driving with a child in the vehicle in La Habra. Witnesses called police when they saw the property-damage collision about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at...
LA HABRA, CA

