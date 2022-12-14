Read full article on original website
Related
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
signalscv.com
Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle
A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
localocnews.com
The Irvine Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint on Dec. 16
Irvine, Calif. (December 14, 2022) – The Irvine Police Department (IPD) will conduct a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and Driver’s License checkpoint as part of the Department’s continued commitment to reducing injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers. The checkpoint will be conducted on Friday, December 16, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the area of Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive.
2urbangirls.com
Burglar arrested for shooting teen in Buena Park
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 21-year-old convicted burglar was behind bars Tuesday on charges of shooting a teenage boy in Buena Park. Christopher Angel Perez was charged Monday with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, both felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.
localocnews.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Irvine after trying to hook up with a fictitious minor female
The Irvine Police Department reported on their Facebook page today that they arrested a Santa Ana man, Rogelio Gallardo Ramirez, age 45, at the Irvine Spectrum Center after an independent activist group lured him there on the pretense that he was going to meet with a minor female. The group...
localocnews.com
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for December 17, 2022
The Cypress Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on December 17, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
Long Beach Post
Man shot in North Long Beach, transported to hospital by family member, police say
A man was transported to a local hospital by a family member Wednesday evening after being shot in North Long Beach, authorities said. The shooting happened sometime around 6:02 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and Mountain Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Although officers at the scene found bullet casings, no victims turned up.
localocnews.com
Catalytic converter thieves from Riverside busted by O.C. Sheriff Deputies
At 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th, an O.C. Sheriff’s Deputy supervisor in Rancho Santa Margarita conducted a vehicle stop in the city. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several tools known to be used to steal catalytic converters. The O.C. Sheriff’s South Directed Enforcement Team (DET) members...
localocnews.com
O.C. speeder convicted after killing a woman while driving at nearly 100 mph
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned of the dangers of speeding was sentenced to 15 years to life for hitting and killing a 33-year-old woman while driving his Camaro nearly 100 mph. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, of Mission Viejo was convicted last month...
countynews.tv
Downey: Pursuit Comes To Hectic End With K-9 Bite
12.13.2022 | 8:37 PM | DOWNEY – A pursuit of armed robbery suspects came to a hectic end, Tuesday night. The pursuit of a vehicle associated with a armed robbery traversed freeways and surface streets before coming an end near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Paramount Boulevard when three suspects ditched the vehicle around 8:37 PM.
localocnews.com
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint
ANAHEIM, Calif. (December 14, 2022) – The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday, December 16, 2022 within the City of Anaheim, starting at 6:00 P.M. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose...
Teen boy found dead 44 years ago in Long Beach identified as runaway from La Puente
More than four decades after police found the body of a teen boy on a Long Beach street, investigators have now learned his identity, all with the help of advanced DNA technology.
Woman Dies at Hospital After Crashing Into Parked Cars in LB
A woman who was critically injured when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in Long Beach has died from her injuries at a hospital, police said Tuesday
2urbangirls.com
Woman dies from injuries after crashing into parked cars in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A woman who was critically injured when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in Long Beach has died from her injuries at a hospital, police said Tuesday. The woman was driving a 2014 Nissan southbound in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue at 12:55 a.m....
signalscv.com
Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault
A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
Man bitten by K-9 during end of chase in Downey had nothing to do with pursuit, witnesses say
A lengthy chase ended in a chaotic search for suspects at a Downey strip mall on Tuesday, but one moment is raising questions.
Authorities ID teen found dead in Long Beach in 1978
A teen boy who was found dead in Long Beach in 1978 but went unidentified for decades was finally identified today by police who said he was a runaway from La Puente who had never been reported missing.
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
La Habra woman accused of DUI with child in car
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old convicted drunken driver was charged Monday with assaulting a woman who followed her after a collision and suspected drunken driving with a child in the vehicle in La Habra. Witnesses called police when they saw the property-damage collision about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at...
Parolee Pleads Guilty to Shootings at Garden Grove, Fountain Valley Stores
A 34-year-old parolee with a lengthy criminal record pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a convenience store clerk and opening fire at another store days later and was immediately sentenced to a dozen years in prison.
