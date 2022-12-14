ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Milpitas, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Del Mar High School basketball team will have a game with Milpitas High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Del Mar High School
Milpitas High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

NBC Bay Area

4 Bay Area Lottery Players Combine to Win $6 Million on Scratchers

Three lottery players in the South Bay and one on the Peninsula combined to take home $6 million in winnings from Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Thomas Nguyen won a $2 million jackpot playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers he bought at a 7-Eleven store on Kooser...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location

CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
CUPERTINO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal collision leads to Highway 101 shutdown

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – U.S. 101 southbound in San Jose blocked north of McKee Road due to a fatal traffic collision, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 9 a.m., the two right lanes are still blocked, and they are expected to remain blocked till noon. Around 5:15 a.m., a Chevrolet Silverado hit a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KQED

Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
HAYWARD, CA
northbaybiz.com

Poppy Bank Announces Grand Opening of Fremont Branch

The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Poppy Bank Executive Management came together for the branch’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon. The full-service banking facility is located at 39152 Paseo Padre Parkway. “We are incredibly excited to open a new branch in Fremont as...
FREMONT, CA
indiacurrents.com

The Sparkle Of Holiday Lights In The Bay Area

As the holiday spirit takes over our hearts, join us as we chase some of the best holiday. displays the Bay Area has to offer. Folks have pulled out all the stops to create some. spectacular displays, so gather up your family, friends and hot chocolate, and head out. to...
BERKELEY, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Fire erupts in East Beach home

Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley.  The three suspects were identified as...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose cold case homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
SAN JOSE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fremont, CA

The fourth populous city in Alameda County, with inhabitants of 230,504 as of 2020, Fremont is a metropolitan city with many exciting things to see and do. With Silicon Valley just minutes away, Fremont has successfully become one of the most desirable San Francisco Bay Area places because of its unique natural attractions and cultural landmarks.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather

Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
