Portland, OR

Portland, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Portland.

The Tigard High School basketball team will have a game with Ida B Wells High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Tigard High School
Ida B Wells High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Aloha High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Aloha High School
Roosevelt High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mountainside High School basketball team will have a game with Benson Polytechnic High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Mountainside High School
Benson Polytechnic High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The St. Mary's Academy basketball team will have a game with McDaniel High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

St. Mary's Academy
McDaniel High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Horizon Christian School basketball team will have a game with Mannahouse Christian Academy on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Horizon Christian School
Mannahouse Christian Academy
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Newberg High School basketball team will have a game with Grant High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Newberg High School
Grant High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

opb.org

Portland Public Schools board approves plan to renovate Jefferson High School

As board members convened at Jefferson High School Tuesday for a board meeting, safety was top of mind for many, including Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. He opened the meeting with a statement regarding shootings outside of Portland high schools, citing the most recent incident this week at Cleveland High School. “As...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Columbia Pool In North Portland Permanently Closed

PORTLAND, Ore. – Columbia Pool in North Portland is now permanently closed. Portland Parks and Rec says a structural engineering firm inspection found that the nearly 100 year old structure is unsafe. The pool has been closed since COVID first began in 2020. In response to the closure, Commissioner...
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

High school boys basketball: Lake Oswego can't keep up with Gresham despite Winters Grady's 41-point night

As some of the state's top stars collided in Gresham, the Lake Oswego High School boys basketball team simply couldn't keep up with the Gophers. The Lakers fell 95-72 to Gresham on Tuesday, Dec. 13, despite sophomore Winters Grady leading all scorers with a career-high 41 points on the night. With the loss, Lake Oswego dropped to 1-2 overall on the season, while Gresham improved to 3-1.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
realdawghuskies.com

BREAKING: Washington Looks to Flip 2023 WSU QB Commit

Late Tuesday night the Washington Huskies sent out an offer to Washington State’s 4-star quarterback commit Sam Leavitt from West Linn, Oregon. The offer signaled the end of the Huskies relationship with their own 4-star QB commit Lincoln Kienholz who was recently offered by Ohio State. The flip of...
SEATTLE, WA
The Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas girls take down top-ranked Beaverton

Clackamas struck the first blow Wednesday night in what promises to be an intriguing series of battles within a deep pool of elite teams in 6A girls basketball this season. The No. 2 Cavaliers went on the road for a 42-38 win over No. 1 and reigning state champion Beaverton, ending the Beavers' winning streak at 23.
CLACKAMAS, OR
montavilla.net

Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland

The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland

(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
PORTLAND, OR
