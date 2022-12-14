Portland, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

As some of the state's top stars collided in Gresham, the Lake Oswego High School boys basketball team simply couldn't keep up with the Gophers. The Lakers fell 95-72 to Gresham on Tuesday, Dec. 13, despite sophomore Winters Grady leading all scorers with a career-high 41 points on the night. With the loss, Lake Oswego dropped to 1-2 overall on the season, while Gresham improved to 3-1.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO