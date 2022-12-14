Portland, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Portland.
The Tigard High School basketball team will have a game with Ida B Wells High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Aloha High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Mountainside High School basketball team will have a game with Benson Polytechnic High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
The St. Mary's Academy basketball team will have a game with McDaniel High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Horizon Christian School basketball team will have a game with Mannahouse Christian Academy on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Newberg High School basketball team will have a game with Grant High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
