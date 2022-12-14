Cupertino, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cupertino.
The Willow Glen High School basketball team will have a game with Cupertino High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
Willow Glen High School
Cupertino High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Branham High School basketball team will have a game with Homestead High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
Branham High School
Homestead High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
