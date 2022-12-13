LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying it could possibly represent official misconduct, theft or embezzlement. The concerns […] The post County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO