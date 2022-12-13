ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

KETV.com

Trio of Nebraska natives reach NCAA volleyball Final Four in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four begins Thursday night at the CHI Health Center. Neither Nebraska or Creighton reached the semifinals in Omaha, but there are plenty of local connections to the final four teams left standing. Matt Foster reports on the trio of Nebraska natives...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Former Husker volleyball players back in Final Four action for Longhorns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana traded in Husker red for Texas’ burnt orange. The volleyball players both left the Huskers after last season and are now with the Longhorns, who are at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four this week. Caffey’s transfer was highly publicized after...
AUSTIN, TX
1011now.com

Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dani Busboom Kelly won a national championship in Omaha as a player. Now she’s trying to accomplish the feat as a head coach. Busboom Kelly, the reigning AVCA National Coach of the Year, is back in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four for the second straight season. Louisville plays Pitt on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the national semifinals.
OMAHA, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: QB Malik Hornsby visiting Huskers

Malik Hornsby with ArkansasPhoto byNelson Chenault/USA Today Sports. Nebraska football is set to have a bunch of visitors on campus this weekend. One of the more intriguing names is Arkansas transfer quarterback Malik Hornsby. He is visiting campus on Thursday, and will stay through the weekend, as reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
bubruins.com

Bruins sign middle blocker transfer from Arizona Western

The Bellevue University volleyball program, under the direction of head coach Trish Siedlik announced today the signing of 5-10 middle blocker Kaylani Reis (Salt Lake City, Utah/Arizona Western College/West HS). Reis will begin her academic and athletic careers at BU beginning in the spring of 2023. Reis appeared in 43...
BELLEVUE, NE
Nebraska Examiner

County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska

LINCOLN  — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying it could possibly represent official misconduct, theft or embezzlement. The concerns […] The post County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in crash near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE

