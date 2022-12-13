Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Trio of Nebraska natives reach NCAA volleyball Final Four in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four begins Thursday night at the CHI Health Center. Neither Nebraska or Creighton reached the semifinals in Omaha, but there are plenty of local connections to the final four teams left standing. Matt Foster reports on the trio of Nebraska natives...
Husker Mash: The new B1G TV deal offers a Big Red football goal, and Mike Leach's Nebraska coin toss story
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. During his radio show on Tuesday, Trev Alberts was asked the 5-year question by a Nebraska fan named Bruce. The old question from job interviews has always...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: In-state kicker set to announce commitment
Nebraska football recruiting is ramping up quite a bit these days. There’s been some ups and downs, including the announcement that Ernest Hausmann is headed to Michigan. However, Matt Rhule and company could get a big win on Friday when one of its top in-state targets announces his college choice.
1011now.com
Former Husker volleyball players back in Final Four action for Longhorns
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana traded in Husker red for Texas’ burnt orange. The volleyball players both left the Huskers after last season and are now with the Longhorns, who are at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four this week. Caffey’s transfer was highly publicized after...
1011now.com
Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dani Busboom Kelly won a national championship in Omaha as a player. Now she’s trying to accomplish the feat as a head coach. Busboom Kelly, the reigning AVCA National Coach of the Year, is back in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four for the second straight season. Louisville plays Pitt on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the national semifinals.
Nebraska Football: QB Malik Hornsby visiting Huskers
Malik Hornsby with ArkansasPhoto byNelson Chenault/USA Today Sports. Nebraska football is set to have a bunch of visitors on campus this weekend. One of the more intriguing names is Arkansas transfer quarterback Malik Hornsby. He is visiting campus on Thursday, and will stay through the weekend, as reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
bubruins.com
Bruins sign middle blocker transfer from Arizona Western
The Bellevue University volleyball program, under the direction of head coach Trish Siedlik announced today the signing of 5-10 middle blocker Kaylani Reis (Salt Lake City, Utah/Arizona Western College/West HS). Reis will begin her academic and athletic careers at BU beginning in the spring of 2023. Reis appeared in 43...
Impressive Marquette gets Creighton in Big East opener
Struggling Creighton will look to halt a five-game slide when it visits surprising Marquette in the Big East opener for
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces reduction for season tickets to celebrate Memorial Stadium's anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023, including a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Season tickets for 2023 will cost $320 for seven home games — a $100 reduction, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. During an appearance...
County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying it could possibly represent official misconduct, theft or embezzlement. The concerns […] The post County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
WOWT
Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
iheart.com
Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
