Beaumont, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Captain Robert Warrick, Commander of the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station and Chief of Police for the Town of Yucca Valley and the City of Twentynine Palms, will be the guest on the Z107.7 Up Close show Friday (December 16) Warrick took Command in August but is no stranger to the high desert, having been assigned here as a sergeant in 2014-2015. Join host Gary Daigneault for an informative look at the priorities and challenges of law enforcement in the Morongo Basin.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO