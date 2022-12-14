ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Beaumont, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The La Quinta High School basketball team will have a game with Beaumont High School on December 13, 2022, 18:45:00.

La Quinta High School
Beaumont High School
December 13, 2022
18:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

City of Industry, December 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
z1077fm.com

Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Chief of Police Robert Warrick on Up-Close tomorrow 12/15

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Captain Robert Warrick, Commander of the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station and Chief of Police for the Town of Yucca Valley and the City of Twentynine Palms, will be the guest on the Z107.7 Up Close show Friday (December 16) Warrick took Command in August but is no stranger to the high desert, having been assigned here as a sergeant in 2014-2015. Join host Gary Daigneault for an informative look at the priorities and challenges of law enforcement in the Morongo Basin.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Moreno Valley Unified School District Superintendent Recognized by State as Clean Energy Champion

The California Energy Commission announced Superintendent Dr. Martinrex Kedziora as a Clean Energy Champion. The 3rd annual awards honor those making exceptional contributions to help California achieve a 100 percent clean energy future for all. “This recognition is truly amazing,” said Dr. Kedziora. “This could not be possible without the...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems

At a meeting this week, College of the Desert Board members are planning to act on a resolution to "conduct comprehensive forensic audits" due to concerns over campus development projects throughout Coachella Valley as well as "vulnerable and inefficient" Technology (IT) systems. The resolution intends to address concerns regarding "the cost of developing campuses and The post Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
menifee247.com

Vista Murrieta pulls away from Paloma in second half

Paloma Valley guard Ashlee Medrano led all scorers with 25 points Tuesday night. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The Paloma Valley High girls basketball team lost its Tuesday night matchup against Vista Murrieta, 70-55. It was the second home game of the season, and from the beginning the Wildcats had their work cut out for them facing the 5-1 Broncos squad.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated

Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Opens Winter Warming Centers

The City of Palm Springs is opening warming centers as valley temperatures start to hit the lower 40’s. Community Action Partnership of Riverside County and the City of Palm Springs have opened 3 locations around the city to allow people to get a break from the cold. The Tuesday...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial to break for holidays

Testimony continued Thursday for a final day in a local quadruple murder retrial before a holiday break until the new year. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Wednesday, blood stain pattern interpreter Craig Ogino continued his testimony about using The post Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial to break for holidays appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Birtcher Anderson & Davis Sells 44,545 SQFT Building in Jurupa Valley Business Park for $10.2MM

There continues to be no shortage of industrial sales in the Inland Empire. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 2, a 44,545 square foot industrial building in Jurupa Valley was sold to Nature Homes LLC, an entity linked to Chung Wong for $10.245 million, or about $230 per square foot. According to public records, the property was acquired with a new construction loan of $9.13 million from Cathay Bank. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Birtcher Anderson & Davis.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served

After more than a year of pleading for justice, the family of Debra Nelson ultimately did not get the outcome they fought for. 22-year-old Damian Flores was sentenced to six years Thursday after being convicted in an Indio hit and run that killed pregnant 18-year-old Debra Nelson in March of 2021. "I just miss her so much, The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
