Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Sprague High School basketball team will have a game with Grants Pass High School on December 13, 2022, 18:45:00.

Sprague High School
Grants Pass High School
December 13, 2022
18:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Oregonian

Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles west of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/15 – Man Arrested After Menacing Medford In-N-Out Burger, Ashland Albertson’s Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:27 AM DEC. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Rogue River Elementary to shut down remainder of the week due to widespread illness

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Rogue River Elementary School officials are closing the school for the remainder of the week because of the high number of students and staff who are sick or have become ill, according to a release on the school's website. The elementary school will be closed Wednesday, 12/14 through Friday, 12/16. SVA and the Junior Senior High School will remain open.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Medford Woman elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association

MEDFORD, Ore. - Joan Reukauf, executive vice president and chief operating officer of People's Bank of Commerce in Medford, has been elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association (OBA). This makes her the first known person of color to helm the association in its 117-year history. The OBA, Oregon's only trade association dedicated to the banking industry and its customers, elected its 2023 board officers and directors during its annual meeting on December 6.
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
hbsdealer.com

Kodiak adds a Diamond to its roster

Diamond Home Improvement operates two locations in Oregon and extends Kodiak’s reach in the Northwest. Kodiak Building Partners has announced the acquisition of Diamond Home Improvement (DHI). Diamond Home Improvement is a locally owned and family-operated home improvement retailer headquartered in Southern Oregon, with locations in Klamath Falls and...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Roseburg reaches agreement in principle to settle majority of Mill Fire claims

WEED, Calif. -- Roseburg Forest Products has agreed in principle with four law firms representing the majority of claims to settle the families’ property losses, personal injuries, and wrongful death claims arising from the Sept. 2 Mill Fire. Pete Hillan, company spokesperson, told WoodworkingNetwork that "The settlement we announced...
WEED, CA
theashlandchronicle.com

Uproot Meats: One More Charade: Correction on Hearing – Dec. 19th, at 9:00 am hearing at the Jackson County Circuit Court (100 S. Oakdale Ave, Medford, room 210)

It has been six months since I last posted news about Uproot Meats which set up operations four years ago on a denuded slope south of Ashland, promising ethically raised and slaughtered pigs and chicken to consumers across the valley. The reality has been disastrous, with unethical practices and behaviors, shameful by any standards and a threat to the entire community.
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Medford considers motel purchase and utility fee increase tonight

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is considering buying a motel and raising the City's Public Safety utility fee by $1.00. Medford's City Council is considering both matters tonight. The Medford City Council is considering a purchase of the Redwood Inn from local homeless service provider Rogue Retreat. It is also looking at adequate funding for Medford's public safety services which account for 64% of a projected $9.7-million deficit for the 2023-2025 biennium. Both topics are in the City Council's agenda list for its 6pm meeting tonight.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Oregon State Police Seek Public's Assistance

Merlin, ORE. — Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the tragic death of Kurt Krauss. On the morning of December 14, 2020, Krauss was found deceased outside his place of business on Corporate Way in Merlin, Oregon. Investigators continue to work diligently to follow up on every tip received...
MERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CITY OFFICES ANNOUNCE CHRISTMAS CLOSURES

City of Roseburg buildings will close for the Christmas holiday on Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th. That includes City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings. In addition, the library will be closed for Christmas Eve on Saturday December 24th. The library will resume regular hours on Tuesday December 27th.
ROSEBURG, OR
WWEEK

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett Explains Why Racism and Death Threats Won’t Stop Her From Creating

Three years into her tenure as the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s artistic director, Nataki Garrett is accustomed to seismic shifts and ambitious responses. 2022 saw Garrett help bring back live audiences to OSF at above the national average, host a summit for first-in-their-field Black women leaders, testify before Congress for federal relief funding, and strengthen OSF’s digital arm. She also directs a play herself each year: Confederates last fall, Romeo & Juliet in 2023.
ASHLAND, OR
mybasin.com

75-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD AS RESULT OF FIGHT AT THE WONDER BUR LOUNGE IN GRANTS PASS

Grants Pass, Ore. – On Thursday, December 1st, Grants Pass Police responded to the Wonder Bur Lounge & Café regarding a fight between multiple subjects inside the establishment. Upon arrival, Officers learned an off-duty bartender, Todd A. Heckers, 40 years old, had been in a fight with three men ages 75, 75, and 63. One of the 75-year-old men sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs and a laceration above the eye. The other 75-year-old was transported to the Three Rivers Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries, where he later died. Heckers fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The fight was captured on surveillance video.
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Oregonian

Kirstie Alley owned hundreds of acres in southern Oregon

With the sudden death of Kirstie Alley, the nation lost a sitcom and Hollywood star, and Jackson County lost one of the area’s largest personal property owners. Public records and Mail Tribune archives show Alley bought property outside Jacksonville in 1989 at the height of her fame on the television series “Cheers” and still owned hundreds of acres in the Ruch area at the time of her death Dec. 5 at age 71 from cancer.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
