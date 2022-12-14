ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Independence, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Lebanon High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Lebanon High School
Central High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

High school basketball game info.

