2022 Holiday Hero blood drive held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services hosted their annual Holiday Hero Christmas blood drive at their Jackson center on Thursday!. All donors were given a Holiday Hero t-shirt and a coupon for a free 10-inch pizza from Marco’s. “It’s a busy month here. We have several promotions. The...
9th annual Community Holiday Party held in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local library celebrated the holidays with an annual event for everyone!. The Jackson-Madison County Library’s annual Community Holiday Party took place Thursday in their program center. Residents enjoyed a huge show of holiday cheer with food, drinks, and prizes while the Jackson Symphony provided...
Santa Claus comes to West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn.–Santa Claus has come to town. You can find him in front of the Madison County Court House in downtown Jackson. He may not have brought any reindeer, but he did bring the original Santa’s House that has been in Jackson for generations. Santa will be available...
Group to host ‘FAFSA Frenzy’ event this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hosting their final FAFSA Frenzy this weekend. SWAG, along with the City of Jackson, are hosting their final series of events on Saturday. If you need help filling out the FAFSA, you are welcome to attend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the TR White Sportsplex.
Lexington church hosts ‘Holiday Hallelujah’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The First Baptist Church in Lexington held a Holiday Hallelujah service on Wednesday. The service featured a combined choir and a Christmas story. Those in attendance enjoyed hot chocolate and coffee during the service. The event was originally meant to be held at the Henderson County...
Blood drives gives community chance to give the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is preparing to kick off it’s annual Holiday Hero Blood Drive for Christmas. The event will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Jackson. LIFELINE is offering another location to donate blood as well. You can donate at the...
Subscription service helps people master guitar
JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-talented artist is encouraging budding musicians to learn to shred. Singer-songwriter & Broadway star, Nick Fradiani is keeping busy, like playing the iconic young Neil Diamond on a Broadway stage. Thursday, Fradiani spoke with us about Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ subscription service. It provides a guided, personalized...
Dozens recognized during 44th ‘Leadership Jackson’ graduation
JACKSON, Tenn.–Dozens were recognized in a special kind of graduation ceremony. 30 people graduated from the ‘Leadership Jackson’ program Thursday night. This is the 44th class to graduate from Jackson in the program’s history. Organizers say the program is 13 weeks long, giving those involved exposure...
Christmas-themed event connects local business women
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber hosted Women in Business event at the Carl Grant Center at Union University. The event held on Monday allowed business women that are a part of the Chamber to set up booths inside and sell their products to those that stop by and shop.
Pediatrics clinic holds event for patients, community
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Rainbow Pediatrics held an event at the Opera House event hall Wednesday. The Holiday Open House allowed patients and community members to bring their children to the opera hall and spend some time together for Christmas. While at the opera hall, children could get their picture...
Clarksburg kicks off the Christmas season with annual parade
CLARKSBURG, Tenn.–One town comes together to celebrate the holiday season. The town of Clarksburg celebrates with their own Christmas parade, Thursday evening. The parade started at Clarksburg High School. It was originally set to take place last week but because of rain, it was rescheduled to Thursday night.
Trenton church hosts Christmas piano concert
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local church highlighted the reason for the season with an event that brings music to the holiday season. The Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church in Trenton held a Christmas piano concert Tuesday night. Attendees were able to worship by enjoying the sounds of traditional Christmas music...
Kindergarten class gathers items for nonprofit
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students are celebrating Christmas in a traditional way by giving back to those who need it most. Hailey Eldridge’s kindergarten class at the University School of Jackson gathered items for the children at Youth Town for Christmas. Youth Town of Tennessee is a nonprofit...
Mr. Richard B. “Ricky B.” Hicks
Services for Mr. Richard B. “Ricky B.” Hicks, age 71 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the All Nations Church of God in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the New Macedonia Church Cemetery in Fruitvale, Tennessee. The family...
TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
New service available following newest case of HPAI in birds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new service is being launched following the most recent case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the most recent HPAI case has been found in Weakley County, affecting a backyard flock of chickens that produce eggs. “We...
Mobile food distribution to be held in January
ALAMO, Tenn. — A mobile food distribution is being held in January in Alamo. The distribution is being held by the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council, along with the US Department of Agriculture. Residents with last names starting with A-H will pick up their food on Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
Annie Ruth Springfield
Mrs. Annie Ruth Springfield, 89, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Willow Grove Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Willow Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Friday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Willow Grove Baptist Church.
Local businesses feel the rush of last minute shoppers
JACKSON, Tenn. — With 12 days left until Christmas, local stores are feeling the rush from last minute shoppers. The pressure is on as customers are wrapping up their last minute shopping. Local stores are helping to make things easier, despite the rush. “This time of year everybody’s happy...
Bessie Charlene Culver Glover
Bessie Charlene Culver Glover, age 80, resident of Williston, Tennessee and wife of Vernon Ray Glover, departed this life Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022 at her home. Charlene was born July 11, 1942 in Macon, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Claudia Culver and Audrey Lucille Claunch Culver. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was married July 23, 1960 to Vernon Ray Glover. Charlene was a lifelong resident of Fayette County and was employed in the General Sessions Clerk Office before her retirement. Mrs. Glover was a member of Macon Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, quilting, vacationing and being with her grandchildren.
