Winlock, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Authorities say four people were stabbed or slashed at a casino in Washington state in what witnesses describe as a random, unprovoked attack late Monday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says in a Tuesday news release that a suspect was arrested and all four victims are expected to survive. Several people at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier casinos in the town of La Center called 911 to report the stabbings, which took place just before midnight. Patrons and employees at the casinos tried to stop the attacker, but he was able to make it to a car and fled. Deputies arrested a suspect after a car chase.

LA CENTER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO