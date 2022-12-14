ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Ceres, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ceres.

The Hilmar High School basketball team will have a game with Ceres High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Hilmar High School
Ceres High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Turlock High School basketball team will have a game with Central Valley High School - Ceres on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Turlock High School
Central Valley High School - Ceres
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

