Houston Chronicle

Herro hits 10 3s, scores career-high 41 points for Heat

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the...
With all eyes on Alex Ovechkin, the Stars say not on their watch

All eyes were on Alex Ovechkin on Thursday night at Capital One Arena with the Washington Capitals' captain just one goal from tying Gordie Howe for No. 2 on the NHL's all-time goals list. The arena was giddy, the excitement palpable. The Dallas Stars wanted no part of it. The...
