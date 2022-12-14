Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office caroling, handing out gifts to nursing home residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is not “overlooking” those living in local nursing homes this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to hand out 180 gifts to nursing home residents. They visited the Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation Of Plaquemine and the Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police Department gives safety tips to prevent Christmas burglaries in cars, homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As Christmas approaches, more cars and homes become hot spots for burglaries. While for many, Christmas is a time of giving, for criminals, it’s the perfect time to steal. “There’s always an increase during the holiday season because those suspects who are out...
brproud.com
EXCLUSIVE: New Iberia tornado flips mobile home with couple inside
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) For many families, the aftermath of dealing with twin tornadoes is disastrous. For Latrella McCoy and her fiancé Thomas Cormier, a couple inside their mobile home when it flipped, says they are simply thankful to be alive. They share the unforgettable experience exclusively with News...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
NOLA.com
Man with counterfeit cash steals real money as cashier inspects his fake bills, police say
A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to make a purchase using counterfeit bills, then swiped real cash from the cashier as she compared it to real bills, New Orleans police said. Police booked Kenny Andrews, 39, on one count of simple robbery after he allegedly robbed the...
brproud.com
Three caught in Livingston Parish after chase involving reported stolen vehicle
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase after trying to get a Dodge Journey to stop. LPSO said the attempted traffic stop was initiated on I-12 west near the Walker/Port Vincent exit. “The vehicle had been reported stolen...
brproud.com
Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
brproud.com
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Central man allegedly caught going double the speed limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pickup truck driven by Jmikel Dykes, 39, of Central, was allegedly seen speeding on Bluebonnet Blvd. earlier this week. A traffic stop was initiated on Monday, December 12, in the parking lot of the Albertsons located near the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Burbank Dr.
brproud.com
Suspect in truck stop casino armed robbery transferred from another parish jail to Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the eight suspects accused of an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino in September was transferred to the jail in Assumption Parish Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel, 18, of Terrytown. He was arrested in Jefferson...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
wgno.com
Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized a hotel room
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue. According to detectives, on December 13th, a victim reported that her hotel room key was taken from her purse while on Bourbon Street. When she returned to her hotel room, the victim along with security found the suspects, pictured above, allegedly ransacking her room.
brproud.com
Teenager accused of stealing gun and car from home in Assumption Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that a 16-year-old is in custody in connection with an incident that allegedly took place on Friday, December 9. A verified complaint was filed against the male juvenile after an investigation into a reported theft. The...
brproud.com
Donation fund created for slain Bay St. Louis police officers
BAY ST. LOUIS (WGNO) — After two Mississippi police officers died in a murder-suicide earlier this week, a fund has been set up to support their families. The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District has opened a donation account to aid in the funeral costs for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The two were fatally shot while responding to a call for service at the Motel 6 on Highway 90.
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
brproud.com
Two malnourished dogs and probation violation land Louisiana man in jail
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man remains behind bars after the discovery of two malnourished dogs and failure to report to his probation officer. Mitchell Wayne Bodin, 33, of Lockport, was arrested on Thursday, December 8, by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The recent arrest comes after...
brproud.com
How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
fox8live.com
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.
brproud.com
VIDEO: Tornado strikes town of Arabi for the second time this year
ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Officials continue to assess the damage after a tornado touched down in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the parish government, the tornado struck Arabi — the second to strike the town this year. Officials say the storm caused major damage and it is currently unknown if anyone was hurt.
