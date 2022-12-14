ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office caroling, handing out gifts to nursing home residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is not “overlooking” those living in local nursing homes this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to hand out 180 gifts to nursing home residents. They visited the Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation Of Plaquemine and the Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
EXCLUSIVE: New Iberia tornado flips mobile home with couple inside

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) For many families, the aftermath of dealing with twin tornadoes is disastrous. For Latrella McCoy and her fiancé Thomas Cormier, a couple inside their mobile home when it flipped, says they are simply thankful to be alive. They share the unforgettable experience exclusively with News...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Central man allegedly caught going double the speed limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pickup truck driven by Jmikel Dykes, 39, of Central, was allegedly seen speeding on Bluebonnet Blvd. earlier this week. A traffic stop was initiated on Monday, December 12, in the parking lot of the Albertsons located near the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Burbank Dr.
CENTRAL, LA
Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized a hotel room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue. According to detectives, on December 13th, a victim reported that her hotel room key was taken from her purse while on Bourbon Street. When she returned to her hotel room, the victim along with security found the suspects, pictured above, allegedly ransacking her room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Donation fund created for slain Bay St. Louis police officers

BAY ST. LOUIS (WGNO) — After two Mississippi police officers died in a murder-suicide earlier this week, a fund has been set up to support their families. The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District has opened a donation account to aid in the funeral costs for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The two were fatally shot while responding to a call for service at the Motel 6 on Highway 90.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
LOUISIANA STATE
Two malnourished dogs and probation violation land Louisiana man in jail

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man remains behind bars after the discovery of two malnourished dogs and failure to report to his probation officer. Mitchell Wayne Bodin, 33, of Lockport, was arrested on Thursday, December 8, by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The recent arrest comes after...
LOCKPORT, LA
How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
LOUISIANA STATE
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VIDEO: Tornado strikes town of Arabi for the second time this year

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Officials continue to assess the damage after a tornado touched down in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the parish government, the tornado struck Arabi — the second to strike the town this year. Officials say the storm caused major damage and it is currently unknown if anyone was hurt.
ARABI, LA

