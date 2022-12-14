ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Blackfoot.

The Hillcrest High School basketball team will have a game with Blackfoot High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Hillcrest High School
Blackfoot High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The South Fremont High School basketball team will have a game with Snake River High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

South Fremont High School
Snake River High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Blackfoot’s Azia Martinez and Amaya Luna to play softball at Treasure Valley CC

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Long-time friends and teammates Azia Martinez and Amaya Luna made their next steps official on Wednesday together, signing their letters of intent to play softball at Treasure Valley Community College. Both players join the Chukars' softball squad in Eastern Oregon beginning next school year. Congratulations to...
BLACKFOOT, ID
idahoednews.org

Idaho Falls School Board scrambles to address overcrowding after failed bond

To the apparent relief of administrators, teachers, and students, split sessions are officially off the table for Idaho Falls High School — for now, at least. The proposed schedule change would have required half the student body to attend class from 7 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., and the other half from 1:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. The district’s school board was considering the solution to resolve overcrowding issues after a bond to build a new high school (and fund other projects) failed in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Snow showers Monday night with cold temps for the rest of the week

An area of low-pressure overhead is delivering some snow tonight and early Tuesday. As this low moves east, we’ll pull in cold air from the north. Monday night and Tuesday morning, snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low of 13° for Idaho Falls, with winds at 5-10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash

POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local animal control officer reunites Rexburg family with dog missing for nine days in frigid temps

An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash. That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures. ...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County seeking public comment for "Connecting Communities" trail grant application

Bannock County is seeking public comment on a planned grant application to the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) administered by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department. The application will be for grant funding of the portion of the “Connecting Communities” trail that will be located at the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Bannock County Event Center (Fairgrounds). The Connecting Communities Trail is being developed as a cooperative effort between the Idaho Transportation Department, the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, and other...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Retirement reception set for Sunday for Pastor Bray of Central Christian Church

POCATELLO — After 31 years of serving as the pastor for Central Christian Church, Roger Bray is set to retire. Family and friends invite the public to attend a retirement reception held in his honor at noon Sunday at the church, 918 E. Center St. in Pocatello. Bray, who left his home on a Blackfoot farm to initially pursue medicine at the age of 18, decided instead to commit his...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fire burns in apartment complex near Idaho Falls airport

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. At least seven people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire on Hansen Avenue in Idaho Falls late last night (Tuesday). There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. The Idaho Falls/Bonneville...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

FEEDING THE TROOPS: Local restaurant buys breakfast for Pocatello Army Reserve unit

IDAHO FALLS — Fifteen minutes after Lonnie Mack opened Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House for the day on a recent morning, he got a phone call asking about accommodations for 50 people. The amount would fill a third of the restaurant that has been a breakfast staple of Idaho Falls since the 1950s, and Mack explained to the caller that if the party was okay with being patient, they would be happy to serve them. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man

POCATELLO — Local authorities are investigating a Tuesday incident on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University involving a masked and possibly armed assailant, according to a news release from ISU ISU’s Department of Public Safety around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday were informed by Pocatello police of a possible assailant approaching an individual in the parking lot of University Courts, an apartment complex located on South Fifth Avenue near the public safety offices, while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass

The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
TETON COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Name released of pedestrian killed in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Bannock County coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed on South 5th Avenue near Jason Avenue on Saturday. The woman is Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified. Wallace was crossing the intersection around 5:45 p.m....
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Rodeo grandstand project moves forward

The grandstand at the Rigby Rodeo grounds is set to receive upgrades in the next year or so, according to Brent Tolman with the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency and Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works Administrator. At a City Council meeting on Dec. 1, Urban Renewal was approved to move forward...
RIGBY, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy