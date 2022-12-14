Blackfoot, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Blackfoot.
The Hillcrest High School basketball team will have a game with Blackfoot High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Hillcrest High School
Blackfoot High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The South Fremont High School basketball team will have a game with Snake River High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
South Fremont High School
Snake River High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
