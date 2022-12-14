ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Union Co. School Board Votes To Start 2023 School Year Aug. 9

MONROE, N.C. – The Union County School Board is going rogue and not following state law when it comes to the school calendar. The board voted unanimously Tuesday morning to change the start of the school year, starting this coming year. Union County will now start school on August 9th. The board and the superintendent says the move helps with academic progress and is widely accepted by school staff and employees. Local business owners are not as widely accepting.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Mayor's Racial Equity initiative passes $150 million private fundraising goal

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative has surpassed its private sector fundraising goal of $150 million, the city of Charlotte said Thursday. Recent corporate donations from Honeywell International Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Bloomberg Philanthropies and anonymous contributors pushed the city past its goal. The private sector donations have reached more than...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS: Gun Found at West Mecklenburg High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — District officials confirm that a gun was found at West Mecklenburg High School Thursday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the firearm was detected by the body scanners and did not have any live rounds or ammunition in it. Police responded to the school to investigate. CMS officials...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NC Attorney General Josh Stein Brings Online Safety Program To CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein introduced a new program to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools on Tuesday. The program called “Family Technology Agreement.” The agreement is a card that must be signed by students and parents with helpful tips on how to avoid the dangers of the internet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Hospitals See Increase In Pediatric Flu Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local hospitals are still seeing a high number of children infected with respiratory illnesses. But the trends are starting to shift. According to doctors at Atrium Health, children were being infected with RSV at a higher rate in October and November, compared to flu and COVID-19. So far in December, local hospitals are seeing a higher rate of pediatric flu cases. Doctors say COVID-19 cases are also starting to rise among children, but overall cases remain low. Health officials say these trends are reflecting what’s happening in the general public.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Community Matters Cafe Celebrates The Holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Community Matters cafe is celebrating the holidays with Christmas at the Cafe Saturday, December 17th. The event will feature a gingerbread house competition among local bakers. There will also be live music, food, and more holiday activities. This is a free event. The cafe is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver fireworks organizers fear festival cancellation

DENVER – The second-largest annual gathering in Lincoln County, the Denver Fireworks Festival, is in jeopardy as organizers with the Denver Area Business Association (DABA) scramble to find a new site to host the celebration of America’s independence. The event has been staged on the football field at...
DENVER, NC

