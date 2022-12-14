Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Business owner says new UCPS academic calendar could cost her 'about $30,000'
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Parents in Union County are weighing in on the school district’s controversial and newly approved 2023-24 school year calendar. The new calendar, approved in an unanimous vote this week, will set the first day of school as Wednesday, August 9. The school year would then end on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
WBTV
Changes in bus schedules coming for some CMS higher schoolers next school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are coming to how some students will catch their school bus next year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is switching to a model called ‘express stops,’ the goal is to reduce the time students are on the bus. Currently, some magnet school students start their...
NC leaders consider new school year calendar to better meet needs of students, teachers
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina House Select Committee is recommending the General Assembly change a state law forcing districts to start school the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. It’s been a hot topic in the Charlotte...
CMS focuses on cutting down on chronic absences, keeping kids in classrooms
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials have said since the first day of the school year that they can’t improve reading and math scores if students are chronically absent. “We know that the one for students to make sure they’re able to learn the material is that they’re actually...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union Co. School Board Votes To Start 2023 School Year Aug. 9
MONROE, N.C. – The Union County School Board is going rogue and not following state law when it comes to the school calendar. The board voted unanimously Tuesday morning to change the start of the school year, starting this coming year. Union County will now start school on August 9th. The board and the superintendent says the move helps with academic progress and is widely accepted by school staff and employees. Local business owners are not as widely accepting.
iredellfreenews.com
MGSD Board of Education appoints principal for new Selma Burke Middle School
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education has approved the appointment of Daniel Miller as the principal of the new Selma Burke Middle School, which is scheduled to open for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Miller will begin this position in January 2023 to start the “monumental...
Mayor's Racial Equity initiative passes $150 million private fundraising goal
The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative has surpassed its private sector fundraising goal of $150 million, the city of Charlotte said Thursday. Recent corporate donations from Honeywell International Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Bloomberg Philanthropies and anonymous contributors pushed the city past its goal. The private sector donations have reached more than...
Union County Public Schools moves opening nearly three weeks earlier
The Union County school board unanimously approved a new calendar Tuesday morning that starts classes Aug. 9, almost three weeks earlier than the Aug. 28 date set by the state's school calendar law. Board member Gary Sides said he made the motion because students and faculty would benefit from being...
cn2.com
Winthrop President Honors Employee at Retirement after 52 Years of Service
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Can you imagine working at the same place all your life? One Rock Hill native is celebrating this after working at Winthrop University for more than 50 years. That proclamation made at the retirement reception for Dorothy Barber who has been working at...
‘He took an interest’: School pays tribute after custodian dies suddenly
CHARLOTTE — Friends, family and co-workers are remembering a man who dedicated the last two decades of his life to students at York Comprehensive High School. Al Palmer, 71, died Tuesday morning while at the school. He had walked the halls of York Comprehensive High for the past 20...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMS: Gun Found at West Mecklenburg High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — District officials confirm that a gun was found at West Mecklenburg High School Thursday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the firearm was detected by the body scanners and did not have any live rounds or ammunition in it. Police responded to the school to investigate. CMS officials...
WBTV
Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
Gun found by weapon detectors at West Meck HS, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE — A gun was found on the campus of a west Charlotte high school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMS told Channel 9 the firearm was found at West Mecklenburg High School. The district said weapon detectors alerted them to the gun, which didn’t have any live rounds or...
Neighbors concerned by developers’ plans for new community near Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A new development proposed for a popular area in Matthews is receiving pushback from the neighbors who already live in the area. The master-planned community would sit on 82 acres at Stallings Road and Idlewild Road not far from the Interstate 485 interchange. The land is...
wccbcharlotte.com
NC Attorney General Josh Stein Brings Online Safety Program To CMS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein introduced a new program to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools on Tuesday. The program called “Family Technology Agreement.” The agreement is a card that must be signed by students and parents with helpful tips on how to avoid the dangers of the internet.
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Hospitals See Increase In Pediatric Flu Cases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local hospitals are still seeing a high number of children infected with respiratory illnesses. But the trends are starting to shift. According to doctors at Atrium Health, children were being infected with RSV at a higher rate in October and November, compared to flu and COVID-19. So far in December, local hospitals are seeing a higher rate of pediatric flu cases. Doctors say COVID-19 cases are also starting to rise among children, but overall cases remain low. Health officials say these trends are reflecting what’s happening in the general public.
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Matters Cafe Celebrates The Holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Community Matters cafe is celebrating the holidays with Christmas at the Cafe Saturday, December 17th. The event will feature a gingerbread house competition among local bakers. There will also be live music, food, and more holiday activities. This is a free event. The cafe is...
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver fireworks organizers fear festival cancellation
DENVER – The second-largest annual gathering in Lincoln County, the Denver Fireworks Festival, is in jeopardy as organizers with the Denver Area Business Association (DABA) scramble to find a new site to host the celebration of America’s independence. The event has been staged on the football field at...
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
