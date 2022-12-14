CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local hospitals are still seeing a high number of children infected with respiratory illnesses. But the trends are starting to shift. According to doctors at Atrium Health, children were being infected with RSV at a higher rate in October and November, compared to flu and COVID-19. So far in December, local hospitals are seeing a higher rate of pediatric flu cases. Doctors say COVID-19 cases are also starting to rise among children, but overall cases remain low. Health officials say these trends are reflecting what’s happening in the general public.

