Dolores, CO

Dolores, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Monticello High School basketball team will have a game with Dolores High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Monticello High School
Dolores High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Related
Durango Local News

Home Inventory Up and Sold Units Cut in Half

Over the course of 2022, the real estate market has seen some of the starkest effects of change in our monetary policy. With interest rates up and prices maintaining at record levels, it seems that the local market may finally be beginning to see cracks in the surface of the fast paced free-wheeling buyer demand. Winter has come, and the seasonal slowdown coupled with uncertainty is leading some buyers to pause the search while others persistently search out the right deal. What’s to happen in 2023? Watch this month’s episode of The Durango Real Estate Update to make your predictions. By Dan Korman. This story is sponsored by Alpenglow Properties, LLC
DURANGO, CO
9NEWS

16-year-old girl reported missing from Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Durango Sunday. Investigators said Audrianna Diaz was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Durango Community Shelter at 1055 Avenida Del Sol. They said she also has ties to the Flagstaff, Arizona area and may be attempting to go there.
DURANGO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado

Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Lawyer misusing sunshine laws | Durango Herald

We champion the cause of open government. Yet, we’re questioning intentions in recent settlements with a “gotcha” quality that feel like a shakedown. Matt Roane, a Pagosa Springs attorney well-versed in the Colorado Open Records Act, has continually sued public entities in his own name, recovered legal fees and pocketed settlement money.
DURANGO, CO
