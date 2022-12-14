ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pocatello.

The Century High School basketball team will have a game with Highland High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Century High School
Highland High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Shelley High School basketball team will have a game with Pocatello High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Shelley High School
Pocatello High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

idahoednews.org

Idaho Falls School Board scrambles to address overcrowding after failed bond

To the apparent relief of administrators, teachers, and students, split sessions are officially off the table for Idaho Falls High School — for now, at least. The proposed schedule change would have required half the student body to attend class from 7 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., and the other half from 1:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. The district’s school board was considering the solution to resolve overcrowding issues after a bond to build a new high school (and fund other projects) failed in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Retirement reception set for Sunday for Pastor Bray of Central Christian Church

POCATELLO — After 31 years of serving as the pastor for Central Christian Church, Roger Bray is set to retire. Family and friends invite the public to attend a retirement reception held in his honor at noon Sunday at the church, 918 E. Center St. in Pocatello. Bray, who left his home on a Blackfoot farm to initially pursue medicine at the age of 18, decided instead to commit his...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in...
POCATELLO, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash

POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County seeking public comment for "Connecting Communities" trail grant application

Bannock County is seeking public comment on a planned grant application to the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) administered by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department. The application will be for grant funding of the portion of the “Connecting Communities” trail that will be located at the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Bannock County Event Center (Fairgrounds). The Connecting Communities Trail is being developed as a cooperative effort between the Idaho Transportation Department, the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, and other...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho8.com

Snow showers Monday night with cold temps for the rest of the week

An area of low-pressure overhead is delivering some snow tonight and early Tuesday. As this low moves east, we’ll pull in cold air from the north. Monday night and Tuesday morning, snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low of 13° for Idaho Falls, with winds at 5-10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host

IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man

POCATELLO — Local authorities are investigating a Tuesday incident on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University involving a masked and possibly armed assailant, according to a news release from ISU ISU’s Department of Public Safety around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday were informed by Pocatello police of a possible assailant approaching an individual in the parking lot of University Courts, an apartment complex located on South Fifth Avenue near the public safety offices, while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

Spectacular shopping and dining downtown continues this week! The downtown merchants and businesses invite you to come explore the wonders of Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop and find the perfect gift. From bikes to fishing supplies, jewelry to trendy fashion, home decor to fine art, Historic Downtown Pocatello offers it all in our charming shops. Come dine and experience delicious menus featuring the best in international cuisine and handcrafted beverages for your holiday parties, dinners or a gift card to be enjoyed later. Come shop small. Come dine local. Come explore Historic Downtown Pocatello today!
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local animal control officer reunites Rexburg family with dog missing for nine days in frigid temps

An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash. That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures. ...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Name released of pedestrian killed in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Bannock County coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed on South 5th Avenue near Jason Avenue on Saturday. The woman is Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified. Wallace was crossing the intersection around 5:45 p.m....
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fire burns in apartment complex near Idaho Falls airport

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. At least seven people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire on Hansen Avenue in Idaho Falls late last night (Tuesday). There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. The Idaho Falls/Bonneville...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass

The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck on I-84 in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, on westbound I-84 near milepost 272 in Oneida County. A 69-year-old female, from Twin Falls, ID, was driving a Nissan Rogue westbound on I-84 and struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer, driven by a 70-year-old male, from Fontana, CA. The Nissan overturned, slid off the right shoulder and struck a parked Penske truck. The driver of the Nissan and her passenger were transported via ground ambulance to the hospital. She and her passenger were not wearing their seat-belts. The driver of the Ford was not transported and was wearing his seat-belt. The right lane of travel was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
ONEIDA COUNTY, ID
