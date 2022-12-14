Soledad, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Three lottery players in the South Bay and one on the Peninsula combined to take home $6 million in winnings from Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Thomas Nguyen won a $2 million jackpot playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers he bought at a 7-Eleven store on Kooser...
According to KSCO owner Michael Zwerling, local programming at the Santa Cruz AM radio station could be coming to an end. Zwerling has been trying for weeks to sell the station, and he says if he has no takers, he'll convert the station to all syndicated programming on Jan. 1.
Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
It was a day of giggles an firsts for 3-year-old Stevie Papke and her sister Morgan. They've never experienced snow until now. Mount Hamilton is covered in snow after days of pouring rain, and makes for a great winter playground for Bay Area residents. Stevie made her first snow angel...
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in wet and windy conditions early Sunday caused three vehicles to crash, killing two people and injuring four others, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 3:25 a.m. report of the crash near Cannon Road,...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:44 a.m. Theft on Huerta St. 6:54 a.m. Fire on El Camino Real. 9:34 a.m. Sexual assault on Tom Rogers Cr. 9:41 a.m. Violation of restraining order on Tom Rogers Cr. 1:02 p.m. Fraud on 13th St. 4:38 p.m. Municipal code...
A fatal accident in Dublin recently claimed the life of Nicholas Garcia, a resident of Castro Valley, age 31. The collision occurred along the westbound I-580 ramp toward north I-680 around 3:10 a.m. An incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that Garcia was going at a high rate of speed in a BMW 540i along the ramp when he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the concrete divider. The vehicle then overturned.
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.
THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
Two Killed, Four Injured in a Multi-Vehicle Accident on Highway 101. Two people were killed, and four suffered significant injuries following a freak accident on US Highway 101 that led to a multi-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the deadly collision occurred when a tree fell along the highway’s southbound lanes onto a moving car in the early morning of December 11, 2022.
A Stanislaus County man has been identified as the winner of a $1 million prize from the California Lottery. Daniel Fagundes scored the win while playing a Power 10’s ticket that he bought at Santa Fe Market & Liquor in Hughson, lottery officials said. Each Power 10's scratch-off ticket costs $10.
SALINAS, Calif. — A person was struck by a vehicle near Salinas High School, Monday afternoon. According to first responders, a person was struck by a car outside of the school, possibly along South Main Street, near Pine Street. Witnesses told KSBW 8 that the victim was severely injured.
GONZALES, Calif. — Ezequiel Sanchez was one of the two people who died as a result of an accident that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, a eucalyptus tree fell across Highway 101 in near Aromas onto a travelling vehicle. Two more vehicles also crashed into the downed tree, resulting in the death of two.
