Eugene, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
Oregon Ducks men’s basketball got off to a skittish start this season. The Ducks are 6-5 through the team’s first 11 games. While they have won four of the last five games, they’ve earned losses to the stiffest of competition in UConn, Houston, and UCLA this year.
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
PORTLAND, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Jonathan Smith of the Oregon State Beavers looks on during a game against Montana State at Providence Park on September 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images) Braiden Bell | Oregon Sports News. What a time to be an Oregon...
Late Tuesday night the Washington Huskies sent out an offer to Washington State’s 4-star quarterback commit Sam Leavitt from West Linn, Oregon. The offer signaled the end of the Huskies relationship with their own 4-star QB commit Lincoln Kienholz who was recently offered by Ohio State. The flip of...
We have had some provocative defensive analyses articles this week, and when I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from revolut casino for a bit–we both arrived at some similar thoughts about Oregon defense for 2023. We started this week with first reviewing the season, and then breaking down the Oregon State game while raising some great questions in the process. We have had some good discussions in the forum-with-decorum, and I now wanted to consider some final questions in looking back at the Oregon 2022 defense under Coach Lanning and Coach Lupoi.
Current Records: California Riverside 6-3; Oregon 5-5 The California Riverside Highlanders are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Oregon Ducks at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Matthew Knight Arena. The Highlanders will be seeking to avenge the 71-65 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 1 of last year.
Philomath High School and Philomath Academy classrooms will be shut down on Tuesday because of a sewer system problem, Superintendent of Schools Susan Halliday announced on Monday. “Today, they were starting to notice some things in the forestry facility — and that’s the lowest base of anything,” Halliday said. “And...
WEED, Cali -- The people of Lincoln Heights neighborhood had a meeting December 13, 2022 about the status of their settlement with Roseburg. Families met at the 'Son of Italy' with attorney Russell Reiner to discuss when families will be able to rebuild their homes. The Lincoln Heights neighborhood was...
Quinn Strickler got an early start Dec. 1, but traffic was backed up even at 4:45 p.m. on Southwest 53rd Street on the way to the Benton County Fairgrounds and its Pastega Christmas Light Display. The Corvallis resident and her daughter Aubrey, 4, were still one of the first cars...
Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Albany. Police arrested 49-year-old Matthew James Dreyer after community info helped to locate his car, which matched the one that struck and killed a woman in the 1500 block of Geary Street at around 4:30 a.m.
By GEORGE CUSTER/Editor — A child was struck Saturday evening in an apparent reckless driving incident in Oakridge. During a stop in the slow procession of City emergency vehicles and other persons who had joined the parade, witnesses saw a dark-colored van pull between the stopped parade vehicles and accelerated toward several children who were helping to distribute candy. All parade vehicles were flashing lights and playing music; obvious evidence of a parade.
From Rogue Credit Union and Brooke Communications, help is provided for a man who is the sole provider for his kids. After a recent move to Roseburg, they are living in a motel room. Click here to download for later listening: WISH 9 – NYK – KQEN.
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
City of Roseburg buildings will close for the Christmas holiday on Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th. That includes City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings. In addition, the library will be closed for Christmas Eve on Saturday December 24th. The library will resume regular hours on Tuesday December 27th.
