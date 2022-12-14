ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sherman Indian High School basketball team will have a game with United Christian Academy on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Sherman Indian High School
United Christian Academy
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

