MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s Board of Governors gathered Friday, kicking off a Commencement weekend of events on the Morgantown campus. “During our meetings through the year, we talk a lot about every detail of the University’s functioning — budgets, facilities, academic programs, employee policies, student recruitment,” President Gordon Gee said. “But each Commencement ceremony reminds us why we are here and how each decision we make culminates in better lives for our graduates and better futures for West Virginia.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO