An application for a rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has city staff concerned about how mining operations would affect residents. During a Dec. 5 Woodland City Council meeting, Community Development Director Travis Goddard presented information about a change to Clark County land use planning that would allow for surface mining on property near the city. If the application is approved by the county it would place an overlay on about 46 acres on a western half of a parcel near Cardai Hill Road on land currently zoned as forest resources.

WOODLAND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO