Larry Paul Helmick
BUCKHANNON- Larry Paul Helmick, age 71, of Weston, WV, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born June 29, 1951, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Ed and Irma Knight Helmick. In. addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
Philippi, West Virginia, set for Christmas Music Stroll
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philippi’s downtown business district will feature live music when A Covered Bridge Christmas’ Christmas Music Stroll returns from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in six different locations. Headlining the evening music stroll will be area musicians/singers familiar and popular within the region.
Harry Lowe Fuller
MARION- Harry Lowe Fuller, age 84, formerly of Lost Creek, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Marion General Hospital following an extended illness. On September 12, 1938, Harry was born in Stone Coal, West Virginia, one of ten children of the...
Luke David Stout
WVU Board of Governors recaps 'normal' semester
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s Board of Governors gathered Friday, kicking off a Commencement weekend of events on the Morgantown campus. “During our meetings through the year, we talk a lot about every detail of the University’s functioning — budgets, facilities, academic programs, employee policies, student recruitment,” President Gordon Gee said. “But each Commencement ceremony reminds us why we are here and how each decision we make culminates in better lives for our graduates and better futures for West Virginia.”
Charles Kenneth Milhoan
Charles Kenneth Milhoan, January 9, 1943 – December 12, 2022. Born in Wheeling, Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan was the second son of the late Gerald Kenneth Milhoan and the late Ruth Eileen Polk Milhoan Somerville. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerry Allen (Faye) Milhoan of Ripley, and wife Patricia Cline Milhoan. He married Patricia Jane Cline of Elizabeth in December 1965, whom he met at Glenville State College.
Gordon Gee
Grafton, W.Va. man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants
OAKLAND — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va. man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on the strength of multiple arrest warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
Dr. Jessica Dawn McKee, D.D.S.
Dr. Jessica Dawn McKee, D.D.S., age 41, of Point Marion, PA, passed away on December 7, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 30, 1981, in Ripley, WV, the daughter of Mildred Kroeger McKee of Ripley, WV and the late Michael McKee.
WVU Hospitals Medical Group Practices recognized as Patient-Centered Medical Homes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has announced that the Medical Group Practices at both the WVU Medicine Physician Office Center and the WVU Medicine University Town Centre has maintained NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition. These practices have been recognized multiple times since their initial certification in 2017.
