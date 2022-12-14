Walla Walla, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Kennewick Tri-Cities has opened its doors in Kennewick, Washington. Located at 602 N. Young Street in Kennewick, Washington, the hotel features 61 guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Kennewick Tri-Cities also offers an indoor pool, fitness center, guest laundry, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary breakfast and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
