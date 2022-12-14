ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Puyallup, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Puyallup.

The Curtis High School basketball team will have a game with Puyallup High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Curtis High School
Puyallup High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Raymond High School basketball team will have a game with Chief Leschi High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Raymond High School
Chief Leschi High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Graham-Kapowsin High School basketball team will have a game with Emerald Ridge High School on December 14, 2022, 08:01:00.

Graham-Kapowsin High School
Emerald Ridge High School
December 14, 2022
08:01:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

