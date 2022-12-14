Puyallup, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Puyallup.
The Curtis High School basketball team will have a game with Puyallup High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
Curtis High School
Puyallup High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Raymond High School basketball team will have a game with Chief Leschi High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
Raymond High School
Chief Leschi High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Graham-Kapowsin High School basketball team will have a game with Emerald Ridge High School on December 14, 2022, 08:01:00.
Graham-Kapowsin High School
Emerald Ridge High School
December 14, 2022
08:01:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
