ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Escondido, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Escondido.

The Ramona High School - Ramona basketball team will have a game with Escondido High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Ramona High School - Ramona
Escondido High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Great Oak High School basketball team will have a game with Orange Glen High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Great Oak High School
Orange Glen High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suunews.net

From Oceanside to Cedar City: How Jake Gerardi became a fan favorite

Anyone in Eccles Coliseum on game day has heard the chants. When Jake Gerardi takes the field, the Southern Utah University football fans are on their feet. He takes it in, knowing that he is one of very few punters to get the love and attention he does. He was never planning to be at SUU, though, nor was he hoping to be a punter.
CEDAR CITY, UT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oceanside, CA

One of California's popular tourist destinations is the coastal city of Oceanside. Incorporated in 1888, the city boasts its rich history and culture alongside its natural areas, offering beauty, entertainment, and a lively lifestyle. The city is part of San Diego County, with humble beginnings in 1798. In 1798, the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegoville.com

Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022

After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

Oceanside Police Officer Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oceanside (Oceanside, CA)

The Oceanside Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Vista Way and South Moreno Street at around 1:40 a.m. According to the officials, a police cruiser was hit by a white sedan. The force of the impact caused the police vehicle to be pushed back more than 40 feet. It also damaged the sedan to the point that the driver had to be extracted from the vehicle.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Orion spacecraft splashes down south of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 11 the Orion spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California after a mission that broke records after traveling over 1.4 million miles around the moon and back. This landing marked the completion of the Artemis I test flight that launched in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy