KAYENTA, Ariz โ€” The Air Force Junior ROTC is proud to announce the selection of Emma Curtright to the 2023 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) Flight Academy Program. She is one of the 200 students selected across all high school Air Force JROTC programs and stood out amongst the 1,300 applicants across the Nation. At the beginning of the school year, Monument Valley High School instructors announced to the class that the flight academy applications were open, and Emma Curtright stepped up and volunteered. From page 1.

KAYENTA, AZ ใƒป 3 DAYS AGO