Malad City, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

This is in response to the cemetery letter to the editor. Yes, I get that it’s not good to take things from the cemetery. I used to live by the cemetery and honestly, there is a good 99% of people that respect the cemetery. Yes, it is in the heart of the university but most kids I see walking through have headphones in. Never seen or heard anyone walking through with blasting music.

LOGAN, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO