Malad City, ID

Malad City, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Malad City.

The Ririe High School basketball team will have a game with Malad High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Ririe High School
Malad High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The West Side High School basketball team will have a game with Malad High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

West Side High School
Malad High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

Related
Herald-Journal

Kassidy Kunz and Kymble Johnson

Kamille and Travis Kunz of Preston, Idaho, together with Alicia and Travis Johnson of Bentonville, Arkansas, joyfully announce the Marriage of Kassidy and Kymble. Please join us in celebration on December 20, 2022 at the Logan Country Club from 6:00-8:00 pm.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Preston couple designs, maintains Christmas light display at city park

During the holiday season, the drive up and down State Street in Preston is creatively festive with the wreaths, trees and light posts bedecked with colorful lights put up and maintained by Preston City employees and businesses. However, it may not be known that the display at the Preston City...
PRESTON, ID
kvnutalk

Cemetery overreaction – Cache Valley Daily

This is in response to the cemetery letter to the editor. Yes, I get that it’s not good to take things from the cemetery. I used to live by the cemetery and honestly, there is a good 99% of people that respect the cemetery. Yes, it is in the heart of the university but most kids I see walking through have headphones in. Never seen or heard anyone walking through with blasting music.
LOGAN, UT
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County seeking public comment for "Connecting Communities" trail grant application

Bannock County is seeking public comment on a planned grant application to the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) administered by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department. The application will be for grant funding of the portion of the “Connecting Communities” trail that will be located at the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Bannock County Event Center (Fairgrounds). The Connecting Communities Trail is being developed as a cooperative effort between the Idaho Transportation Department, the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, and other...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man

POCATELLO — Local authorities are investigating a Tuesday incident on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University involving a masked and possibly armed assailant, according to a news release from ISU ISU’s Department of Public Safety around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday were informed by Pocatello police of a possible assailant approaching an individual in the parking lot of University Courts, an apartment complex located on South Fifth Avenue near the public safety offices, while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Name released of pedestrian killed in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Bannock County coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed on South 5th Avenue near Jason Avenue on Saturday. The woman is Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified. Wallace was crossing the intersection around 5:45 p.m....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Driver arrested after threatening other motorist with gun following crash in downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local driver was arrested by police during Monday night's snowstorm for threatening another motorist with a gun after their vehicles collided in downtown Pocatello, police said. Richard Studebaker, 30, of Pocatello, was charged with aggravated assault for threatening and pointing a pistol at the adult male driver of the pickup truck that collided with Studebaker's car around 9:50 p.m. at West Center and Main streets. No shots...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local people facing felony charges for separate altercations with officers

POCATELLO — Two local people face felony charges after police say they engaged in physical altercations with officers during separate and unrelated incidents. Kevin Anthony Poplar, 33, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of battery on a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and resisting and obstructing following an incident that transpired after a car crash on Monday afternoon, according to police and court records. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway

UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
POWER COUNTY, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

