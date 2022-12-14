Albuquerque, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Albuquerque.
The Albuquerque High School basketball team will have a game with La Cueva High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Albuquerque High School
La Cueva High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Manzano High School basketball team will have a game with Cibola High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Manzano High School
Cibola High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0