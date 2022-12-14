Albuquerque, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

[1] Student arrested after gun goes off at West Mesa High School – One student at West Mesa High School may face federal charges after their gun went off during class. According to Albuquerque Public Schools, the gun went off just before noon Wednesday in a woodshop class. No one was hurt. The school was under a shelter-in-place for 1.5 hours. Police later found the student who brought the gun to campus at a nearby park and took him into custody. The name of the student has not been released. The school district says they will be providing counseling and resources to students affected by the incident.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO