Elgin, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LA GRANDE – La Grande was faced with another structure fire recently. At 9:17 p.m., December 13, The La Grande Fire Department responded to a structure fire, listed as a second alarm apartment fire, in the 1300 block of “O” avenue. No deaths or injuries were reported, and the fire was largely contained on the second story of the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The La Grande Fire Department were assisted by the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District, Imbler Rural Fire Department, Union Fire Department and Union Ambulance service.
