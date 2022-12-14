ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, OR

Elgin, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Joseph Charter School basketball team will have a game with Elgin High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Joseph Charter School
Elgin High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

House Fire on O Avenue in La Grande

LA GRANDE – La Grande was faced with another structure fire recently. At 9:17 p.m., December 13, The La Grande Fire Department responded to a structure fire, listed as a second alarm apartment fire, in the 1300 block of “O” avenue. No deaths or injuries were reported, and the fire was largely contained on the second story of the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The La Grande Fire Department were assisted by the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District, Imbler Rural Fire Department, Union Fire Department and Union Ambulance service.
LA GRANDE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs

Natural hot springs have long been a source of rejuvenation, renewal and detoxification of the body. Its benefits are numerous. Oregon has more than its fair share of natural hot springs. Native Americans in the La Grande area of northeastern Oregon were the first to utilize these natural hot springs medicinal powers.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire on 6th Street in La Grande

LA GRANDE – The La Grande Fire Department responded to a housefire at 304 6th Street on Sunday night. According to the LGFD, crews were dispatched at 11:39 p.m. with the first engine arriving by 11:45 p.m. The fire was primarily in the front two rooms of the home, with crews initially focusing on this area before extinguishing portions of the fire that had spread to the walls and attic. No occupants were in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110

LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
LA GRANDE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
BAKER CITY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Reported Wolf Depredation in Union and Baker Counties

NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has confirmed two additional wolf depredations from Union and Baker Counties. These incidents took place in Pelican Creek in Union County and Manning Creek in Baker County. ODFW issued the following report:
BAKER COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Baker City Police Department Locate Stolen Property and Methamphetamine

BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) On November 18th, 2022, the Baker City Police Department took a report involving the theft of a set of 5 X 6 Bull elk skull and horns that were stolen out of the victim’s front yard in Baker City, Oregon. The victim had been working on cleaning the horns and skull for the purpose of displaying them in a European Mount. The Baker City Herald ran an article dated November 20th, 2022, on the theft. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also did a story. Friends of the victim put up a reward for information leading to the recovery of the skull and horns.
BAKER CITY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Driver cited for wreck near BK

PENDLETON – Pendleton police have cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southgate, Tutuilla Road, and Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police learned from witnesses and evidence at...
PENDLETON, OR
nwsportsmanmag.com

Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar

Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend

I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Why You’ll Be Glad Later About Upcoming Single Digit Temps

According to the National Weather Service Pendleton, OR, we are in for some pretty cold temps this weekend and beyond. Why will we be glad, sort of, next spring and summer?. The NWS is forecasting overnight lows of 15, 12, and 9 degrees beginning Friday night, and our daytime temps will not get much above 23-26 degrees. These are expected to linger into next Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy, with only a very slight chance of snow.
PENDLETON, OR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy