Milwaukee, WI

Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video

The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon.  In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.  While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
3 ways the Warriors can survive without Steph Curry

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the next few weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury. How do the Warriors stay afloat without him?. The Warriors avoided the worst-case scenario, but news that Steph Curry will miss “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered Wednesday night against the Pacers is certainly not a good thing. Curry has been carrying the Warriors through a difficult season and 14-15 and currently 10th in the Western Conference, they can’t afford to slip too far in the standings while he recovers.
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target

Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
