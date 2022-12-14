ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Bend.

The Thurston High School basketball team will have a game with Mountain View High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Thurston High School
Mountain View High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Crook County High School basketball team will have a game with Caldera High School on December 13, 2022, 18:55:00.

Crook County High School
Caldera High School
December 13, 2022
18:55:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The South Eugene High School basketball team will have a game with Summit High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

South Eugene High School
Summit High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

