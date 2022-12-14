Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Preston falls to Elkins, 54-30
KINGWOOD — A cold-shooting second half stifled the Preston Knights as they fell to the Elkins Tigers, 54-30, in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball game at The Castle. After trailing by just six at the break, Preston went into a stretch of the second half where...
WVNews
Philippi, West Virginia, set for Christmas Music Stroll
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philippi’s downtown business district will feature live music when A Covered Bridge Christmas’ Christmas Music Stroll returns from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in six different locations. Headlining the evening music stroll will be area musicians/singers familiar and popular within the region.
WVNews
Joseph Edmond 'Joe' Gum
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph Edmond "Joe" Gum, 87, of New Milton, departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 17, 1935, at Avon, a son of the late-Henry Brooks and Charlotte Rosalia Cole...
WVNews
Eastern Maya Paul_2x3.jpg
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – Maya Paul has been promoted from part-time Eastern Ag Innovati…
WVNews
Patricia Lorene Landis
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Patricia Lorene Landis, age 78, of French Creek, WV, died Sund…
WVNews
Luke David Stout
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
WVNews
William A. Spears Jr., former Bridgeport (West Virginia) city administrator, dies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. William A. Spears Jr., 78 years of age, passed away at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1944, the son of the late William Arthur and Ella Grace Kyle...
WVNews
Gordon Gee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s Board of Governors gathered Friday,…
WVNews
WVU Board of Governors recaps 'normal' semester
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s Board of Governors gathered Friday, kicking off a Commencement weekend of events on the Morgantown campus. “During our meetings through the year, we talk a lot about every detail of the University’s functioning — budgets, facilities, academic programs, employee policies, student recruitment,” President Gordon Gee said. “But each Commencement ceremony reminds us why we are here and how each decision we make culminates in better lives for our graduates and better futures for West Virginia.”
WVNews
2 Mon residents, 1 from Harrison County, among latest West Virginia COVID dead
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,160 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Friday. There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,661 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year-old male from Harrison County, a 66-year-old female from Hardy County, and a 62-year-old male from Monongalia County.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to announce Communities in Schools, new PRO at Tuesday's meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet Tuesday for a regular session, which will include an announcement unveiling the addition of the Communities in Schools program in three elementary schools with a memorandum of understanding. Communities in Schools, one of the nation’s premier...
WVNews
Grafton, W.Va. man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants
OAKLAND — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va. man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on the strength of multiple arrest warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
WVNews
WVU Hospitals Medical Group Practices recognized as Patient-Centered Medical Homes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has announced that the Medical Group Practices at both the WVU Medicine Physician Office Center and the WVU Medicine University Town Centre has maintained NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition. These practices have been recognized multiple times since their initial certification in 2017.
WVNews
Former president & CEO of WVU Health System inducted into honor society for health administration
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A retired executive with more than four decades of leadership experience has been recognized for his distinguished career in healthcare. J. Thomas “Tom” Jones, former president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, was recently inducted as an honorary member into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for health administration. The recognition was facilitated by the West Virginia University School of Public Health following Jones’ guest lecture during the Master of Health Administration professional development seminar.
WVNews
Numerous arrests result from search and seizure warrants
OAKLAND — According to Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, numerous arrests have been made as a result of search and seizure warrants. According to the report, detectives with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, narcotics detectives, a crime scene investigator and patrol deputies executed three search and seizure warrants at three different apartments along the 800 block of Philadelphia Avenue, Mountain Lake Park on Dec. 15.
Comments / 0