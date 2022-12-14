ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Pomona, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Whittier High School basketball team will have a game with Pomona High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Whittier High School
Pomona High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water and Power Linemen Placed Ninth in International Lineman’s Rodeo

Pasadena ranked higher overall than the other Southern California municipalities in the International Lineman’s Rodeo held in Kansas City this October. Jeffrey Kightlinger, Pasadena Water and Power Interim General Manager, said the department recently participated in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Kansas City and placed 9th in a field of 33 municipal utilities, and 67th out of 242 teams overall.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pomona, CA

Pomona is a beautiful city tucked at the eastern edge of Los Angeles County, California. It sits in the Pomona Valley, between the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire. Pomona was known as an “urban garden” in the early 1800s, and the city was later named after the Roman goddess of fruit, “Pomona.”
POMONA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA
CBS LA

Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through Orange County neighborhood

Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood. Surveillance and cell phone footage from several Mission Viejo homes shows a mountain lion slowly sauntering through yards early Thursday morning, putting residents on high alert. The sighting, near the Pacific Heights neighborhood, prompted warnings for from law enforcement, especially for pet owners, and some people out walking their dogs. "A lady stopped by and said, 'Hey, you'd better get inside, there's a mountain lion on the loose," said Cheri Oehlers.Students at Newhart Middle...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD officers involved in collision in Mid-Wilshire area

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department patrol car collided with a dark-colored SUV Thursday in the Miracle Mile neighborhood, injuring the officers. The collision occurred at 1:34 a.m. near the intersection of Wilshire and Hauser boulevards, east of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Witnesses at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Dave Chappelle adds show at Kia Forum

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Dave Chappelle has added a show in Inglewood at the Kia Forum Sunday, Dec. 18. During his Dec. 7 show at the Honda Center, in Anaheim, Calif., he said he wouldn’t be playing any shows in LA County due to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s leniency on his attacker, Isaiah Lee, after he declined to press felony charges after he bum-rushed Dave on the stage at the Hollywood Bowl back in May.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle Class Coming To L.A. University Where He Once Taught

Los Angeles, CA - A Nipsey Hussle class is coming to a Los Angeles university where the late Crenshaw rapper once taught. Nipsey’s longtime business partner, David Gross, took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 14) to announce the “The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” course would be coming to Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration in spring 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
HESPERIA, CA
High school basketball game info.

