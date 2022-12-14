ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmett, ID

Emmett, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Skyview High School basketball team will have a game with Emmett High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Skyview High School
Emmett High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 1

 

Highschool Basketball Pro

