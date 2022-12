Lake Oswego Middle School is no longer grading work assigned to be completed outside of the classroom. Teachers are still able to assign homework as supplementary material but in order to make the school environment more equitable, only work designed to be completed in class will be graded. Removing mandatory homework assignments is intended to accommodate the various challenges students face outside the classroom. Teachers cite internet access difficulties, inadequate technology and challenging home environments as potential factors causing students to be incapable of completing all of their schoolwork.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO