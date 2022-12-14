ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersville, CA

Farmersville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Corcoran High School basketball team will have a game with Farmersville High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Corcoran High School
Farmersville High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Tollhouse, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FIREBAUGH, CA
syvnews.com

Fresno-area coach Rustin Pickett tabbed to take over Righetti's football program

Rustin Pickett is the new Righetti High School football coach, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release announced Wednesday. Pickett, the current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School, has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College. He was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Rams. Pickett served as the head football coach at Fresno Hoover High School and as associated head coach at Madera and Fresno Sunnyside high schools.
SANTA MARIA, CA
rtands.com

Watch: Central Valley Training Center Celebrates 2022 Graduates

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) on Dec. 9 celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma, Calif. According to CHSRA, the no-cost pre-apprenticeship program, which provides hands-on construction...
SELMA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford gets 'quite a soaking' over weekend

More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra. “It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday. The rainfall total was 0.66 of an...
HANFORD, CA
abc45.com

VIDEO: Lightning strikes 50-year-old redwood tree

LINDSAY, Calif. (KMPH) — A lightning strike shook a California neighborhood Sunday night. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in his backyard in Lindsay, roughly 35 feet away from his 50-year-old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion; it was not lightning....
LINDSAY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Mountain View, CA
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

