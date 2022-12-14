ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Lorenzo, CA

San Lorenzo, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The San Francisco International High School basketball team will have a game with Redwood Christian School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

San Francisco International High School
Redwood Christian School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

NBC Bay Area

4 Bay Area Lottery Players Combine to Win $6 Million on Scratchers

Three lottery players in the South Bay and one on the Peninsula combined to take home $6 million in winnings from Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Thomas Nguyen won a $2 million jackpot playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers he bought at a 7-Eleven store on Kooser...
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Petaluma woman found in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Missing Petaluma woman Virginia Fuquay, 68, was found Thursday night in San Francisco, the Petaluma Police Department announced. She had been missing since Tuesday. At about 6:20 p.m. San Francisco police were called to Target, located at 789 Mission Street about a woman who had been wandering the store’s aisles for […]
PETALUMA, CA
sfbayview.com

‘The Next Big Thing’: an interview with Bay Area Hip Hop mogul Big Rich

Big Rich has been known in the Bay Area Hip Hop world as a legendary Frisco rapper for a decade plus, but that is the least of his accomplishments when you look at the thousands of youth that Big Rich and his wife Danielle have served internationally for over a decade with their non-profit, Project Level, as well as the success of their record label and management company, 1015 Management, which helped to make Stunnaman02 a household name regionally and nationally. Now Big Rich, Danielle and their team are the executives applying pressure behind another just-scratching-the-surface-soon-to-be-big-name-in-Hip-Hop, Lil Kayla.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location

CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
CUPERTINO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Zendaya, Tom Holland Visit Oakland School for the Arts

There was a superhero-sized sighting in the East Bay. Oakland native Zendaya is home for the holidays with boyfriend, and "Spider-Man" co-star Tom Holland, and they paid a visit to Zendaya’s old school, the Oakland School for the Arts. Full story in video player above.
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Mt. Diablo Unified Superintendent Adam Clark named a “2022 Superintendent to Watch”

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 15, 2022) – Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark has been selected as a “2022 Superintendent to Watch” by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). Dr. Clark joins just 24 other superintendents nationwide who were selected for the honor in recognition of their dynamic leadership and strong communications skills.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather

Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
SAN JOSE, CA
Vibe

Too $hort Honored With “Too $hort Day” And Street Name In Oakland

Too $hort was recognized by his hometown for his contributions to Hip-Hop culture and his West Coast community. The veteran rapper received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to officially designate Dec. 10, 2022, as “Too $hort Day.” The 56-year-old artist was also acknowledged with a street renamed in his honor. “You have told the stories of Oakland’s streets,” remarked Mayor Schaaf, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. “So it’s only right that Oakland gives you a street.”More from VIBE.comE-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice CreamMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg Reveals Mount Westmore's Album Release Date With Ice...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

Power outage affects thousands of Berkeley, Oakland residents

A power outage in Berkeley affected 5,066 PG&E customers Wednesday evening, according to PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi. The outage began at 9:59 p.m., but power was restored at 10:58 p.m. 335 of the affected customers reside in Oakland; the remaining customers were located in Berkeley, Guidi said. Guidi noted that...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks I-880 Lanes in Oakland

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all northbound I-880 lanes in Oakland, officials confirmed Wednesday. The incident took place at Hegenberger Road, CHP said. Crews are working to clear the scene. This is a developing story.
OAKLAND, CA
