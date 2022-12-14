Fort Collins, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Preparing to coach his final game atop the Jackson State program in Saturday's Celebration Bowl while simultaneously working to compile his first signing class as Colorado's next head coach, Deion Sanders is working all ends of the college football spectrum. And Coach Prime still is keeping it real while adopting...
Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have quietly been admirers of the Colorado School of Mines football program for years. From legendary coach Marv Kay to Bob Stitt, who helped build the Orediggers' program into Division II prominence during his coaching term from 2000-14, to Gregg Brandon, who led Mines to their first-ever NCAA Division II Final Four last year, to Brandon Moore, who took over for the retired Brandon this year, Mines coaches have been training camp guests of the Broncos over the years.
Colorado State University faculty and staff are pushing back and voicing their concerns over the sole finalist named to be the next university president, according to a survey distributed to employees. Faculty also expressed their deep reservations about Amy Parsons at a meeting with interim president Rick Miranda last week.
Michael Spencer is in a transitional phase. Next March, Spencer will take over for the retiring Jim Benemann as a news anchor at CBS4 Denver, where he'll co-host the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts with longtimer Karen Leigh. But until then, he remains the station's lead sports personality — a job that he quite frankly adores.
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
By Steve Andrews Feature photo of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is courtesy of CU sports information. When Deion Sanders accepted the head-coaching job at Colorado earlier this month, the ripple effects began. One ripple has now found its way to the small southeast Arkansas town of Star ...
It was the strongest storm the state’s seen so far this year. Freezing temperatures and gusty winds made for blowing snow in Greeley and the west side of Weld County. But to the east in the northern plains, whiteout conditions left dozens of roads, including major highways and all roads north of I-70 closed Tuesday. They’ve since reopened. Travel impacts are expected to remain throughout the day Wednesday with gusty windy and heavy snow continuing to fall in the high country in the northeastern plains. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will also be with us for the next few days.
A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
There will be one less shop at Foothills and zero department stores in Fort Collins, at all, once the Macy's leaves in early 2023. Back in the day, at Foothills Fashion Mall, folks did a lot of shopping at Foley's, which was May D&F before that; Foley's got bought out by Macy's about 17 years ago. Many are saying that it comes as no surprise that the chain is pulling out of the Choice City.
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
